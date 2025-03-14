What to Watch for as Racing Opens 2025 Season

March 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC opens its 2025 NWSL season at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 15, by welcoming the North Carolina Courage - one of the league's most decorated clubs - to Lynn Family Stadium.

Led by coach Bev Yanez in her second year at the helm, Racing Louisville is in pursuit of a top-eight finish this season - a result that would earn the club its first-ever postseason berth.

Louisville begins that quest against the Sean Nahas-coached Courage, an opponent it defeated for the first time last season. Overall, the Courage own a 10-1-0 record in the series. However, across the last three meetings in Louisville, Racing has proven to be the more threatening going forward, doubling North Carolina's number of big chances created.

Racing registered its first victory over the Courage in the teams' most recent meeting thanks to a Bethany Balcer penalty in second half stoppage time back on September 21.

Racing's home-field advantage could be significant again Saturday. Louisville was a top-seven club on home soil last year, while North Carolina lost a league-high 10 road games.

A win Saturday would mark Racing's first on an NWSL opening weekend. To date, the club is 0-1-3 in Week 1.

Saturday's game marks the first on Racing's balanced 26-match NWSL schedule. Louisville play 13 times at home and 13 away this season. It's the second straight year under the format, with the NWSL increasing its total regular season games per club by four ahead of 2024.

The NWSL Playoffs will begin on November 7, featuring the league's top-eight regular season finishers in a single-elimination bracket.

Story lines...

Racing together: The theme of Louisville's offseason was clear - continuity. Nearly 75 percent of the club's total minutes and goal contributions from last year are back in lavender for 2025. This includes the key summer transfer window additions of Balcer and Janine Sonis (née Beckie). To supplement its returning talent, Racing also brought in five rookies from the collegiate ranks.

Armband Arin: Ahead of her second season in lavender, Kentucky native Arin Wright is set to act as Racing's new captain for the 2025 season. Wright earned her captaincy through a team vote, and Sonis was elected co-captain. The 10-year NWSL veteran inked a new multi-year contract with Louisville this offseason after serving as a key defensive asset across 21 league starts in 2024.

Proven producer: Balcer, a Racing forward, has shown an ability to execute in the final third against the Courage throughout her five-season NWSL career. Balcer's five-goal involvements vs. North Carolina are the second most against any opponent in her career. She's scored at least one goal against the Courage in three-consecutive seasons - a trend Racing hopes will continue Saturday.

Century club: Lauren Milliet, part of Racing's roster since the team launched in 2021, is closing on a pair of impressive milestones. Her next start will be her 90th for Louisville, and she's just six appearances away from 100 for the club. She would be the first player in club history to reach the century mark in appearances. Milliet was a regular in Racing's back line last year, tying a career-high in assists (2) in 26 league games.

Shining internationally: Forward Emma Sears quickly became a household name in the NWSL last year. The former Ohio State Buckeye excelled out wide, finishing with a club record in goals for a rookie (5). Her standout play earned her a place in the U.S. national team rotation, and it's has not taken long for Sears to make a positive impression. She has been a spark for the red, white and blue, tallying two goal contributions in four senior caps.

Star power exchange: North Carolina faced roster reshuffling among top players after its 2024 playoff quarterfinal exit. While the 2023 NWSL MVP Kerolin departed for Manchester City in free agency, the Courage made an effort to fill the void by way of a historic trade. North Carolina acquired Jaedyn Shaw, a rising USWNT star, in a cross-country trade with the San Diego Wave on January 14. Shaw, who scored 13 goals in 2,996 minutes for the SoCal side, brings an elite level of creativity to a North Carolina Courage attack that already includes Ashley Sanchez.

Familiar surroundings: Racing brought in another one of Kentucky's own this offseason - Allie George. The 21-year-old, who inked her first pro deal with Racing in January after four seasons with Virginia Tech, was born and raised in Louisville. George made 21 appearances in 2024 within a top-three defense in the Atlantic Coast Conference. She spent the last three summers competing in lavender with Racing's W-League side, a pre-professional outfit.

About Racing Louisville FC: A 2021 expansion addition to the National Women's Soccer League, Racing Louisville remains a young club in what's arguably the world's toughest women's soccer circuit. Racing both rosters and routinely faces up against national team talents as a result. The club calls home Lynn Family Stadium - opened in 2020 in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood - and operates daily out of the nearby Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center, sharing the facility with the USL Championship side Louisville City FC.

