Utah Royals FC Announces Roster Updates

March 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRRIAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce the removal of defender Imani Dorsey and Lauren Flynn from the Season Ending Injury list. Dorsey has fully recovered from a ruptured left achilles suffered during a 2-1 win over North Carolina Courage, URFC's second match of the 2024 season last April. Flynn has fully recovered from bilateral compartment syndrome in her lower legs in August of the 2024 season. Both players will return to the active roster.

Injury replacement player Sydney Jones has received a short term extension and will remain with the club until May 2. Jones made 82 appearances for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2021 to 2024 and joined the Royals during the 2025 preseason.

Utah Royals FC also announces the release of Injury replacement player, Kayla Colbert. Colbert came to URFC after playing her college career with the University of Southern California and will now enter the free agency Market.

ACTIVE ROSTER: 26 players

GOALKEEPERS (3): Mandy McGlynn, Cristina Roque, Mia Justus

DEFENDERS (10): Tatumn Milazzo, Kate Del Fava, Nuria Rábano (INTL), Ana María Guzmán (INTL), Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, Sydney Jones (IRP), Janni Thomsen (INTL), Imani Dorsey, Lauren Flynn

MIDFIELDERS (7): Claudia Zornoza (INTL), Ana Tejada (INTL), Mikayla Cluff, Dana Foederer (INTL), Ally Sentnor, Macey Fraser (INTL), Aria Nagai (SCE)

FORWARDS (6): Paige Monaghan, Mina Tanaka (INTL), Brecken Mozingo, KK Ream (U18), Aisha Solórzano (INTL), Bianca St-Georges

INTL: International

U18: Under 18

IRP: Injury Replacement Player

SCE: Salary Cap Exempt

SEASON ENDING INJURY LIST: 5 Players

Olivia Griffitts - Defender: Maternity Leave

Alex Loera - Midfielder: ACL

Cloé Lacasse - Forward: ACL

Utah Royals open the 2025 campaign this Saturday welcoming expansion sibling Bay FC to America First Field on March 15th. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. MT with broadcast being available via Ion Television. Single game and Season tickets are available now at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.

