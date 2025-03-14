Monumental Sports Network to Produce and Broadcast Five Washington Spirit Matches and Postgame Shows During 2025 Season

March 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit and Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) announced today that the independent media platform will broadcast and fully produce five Spirit matches during the 2025 NWSL season, as well as a dedicated postgame show following all matches on MNMT. Additional matches on MNMT are expected to be announced soon.

The first match available on MNMT will be on Friday, March 14 as the Spirit play the Houston Dash on the road at 8 PM ET. In total, the network will air five Washington Spirit matches-three at home and two away-following their record-breaking 2024 season and NWSL Championship appearance. Last week, the Spirit captured the 2025 Challenge Cup Championship, the first in club history.

The regional broadcast partnership announced today represents an expanded relationship from previous partnerships between the two organizations, which began in 2023 when NBC Sports Washington (under Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) ownership) began airing a slate of Spirit matches. This growing collaboration will enable a more holistic 360-degree approach to the Spirit broadcasts, foster deeper integration between the Spirit and MNMT's programming, and ensure that fans across the area experience enhanced production quality and engaging postgame analysis.

"Coming off an impressive run to the championship match last year, we are delighted to bring Washington Spirit matches to Monumental Sports Network viewers for a third consecutive season," said Friday Abernethy, General Manager at MNMT. "Producing Spirit matches and postgame programming out of our state-of-the-art facility will ensure that each match is broadcast with the highest quality, allowing us to capture the energy and spirit of the game and showcase the incredible skill of Spirit players to fans across the DMV region."

The broadcast team for Spirit games on MNMT will include Dave Johnson on play-by-play duties and former Spirit player Gaby Vincent providing color commentary. Johnson serves as the radio play-by-play voice of the Washington Wizards and is the television play-by-play voice of D.C. United, a role he has held since the franchise's inception. Vincent played in the NWSL for four seasons and retired after playing for the Washington Spirit in 2022. Last season, she served as the radio color commentator for the Spirit.

All Spirit games on MNMT will be produced from MNMT's new multi-million-dollar home for the independent media platform, including a best-in-class production facility and broadcast studios. The MNMT production center is a SMPTE 2110 facility that features two top quality studios which can combine on non-conflict nights to create one single national telecast worthy experience and also includes two insert studios and five control rooms to produce multiple events simultaneously.

Spirit postgame programming will be hosted by Moisés Linares, who currently serves as the Spanish-language play-by-play voice for the Washington Capitals and Wizards on MNMT, the Spanish radio voice for the Washington Commanders, and is a former play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass and D.C. United. The postgame shows will be hosted live at Audi Field for home matches on MNMT and will be broadcasted from the MNMT studios for away matches.

"We are excited to continue to expand our partnership with Monumental Sports Network this season," said Washington Spirit CEO Kim Stone. "Airing our matches on Monumental not only extends our reach and broadens our exposure throughout the region but also reinforces the increasing interest and investment in women's sports by providing a larger platform to showcase our world-class athletes. The addition of a dedicated postgame show is a testament to this commitment, bringing fans even closer to the action and growing the coverage of women's sports."

The five Spirit matches and MNMT's other award-winning original programming and live games are available to local viewers both on linear TV and via streaming platforms within the network's coverage area. Viewers can watch Spirit matches on MNMT through their TV provider or on monumentalplus.com by using an eligible TV provider log-in.

In addition to the network's Spirit coverage, Monumental Sports Network is the exclusive local television media rights holder for the NHL's Washington Capitals, NBA's Washington Wizards, WNBA's Washington Mystics, and NBA G League's Capital City Go-Go. It also proudly boasts a comprehensive schedule of original programming and live college football, basketball, lacrosse, and volleyball, high school basketball, esports, as well as Old Glory DC (Major League Rugby) games. In total, MNMT will air close to 500 total games during the 2024-25 season, an all-time high.

MNMT's full broadcast schedule for Spirit matches can be found below.

2025 Washington Spirit Matches on Monumental Sports Network (all times Eastern)

Friday, March 14 at Houston Dash at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 at Racing Louisville FC at 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 8 vs. North Carolina Courage at 4 p.m.

Sunday, September 7 vs. Seattle Reign at 4 p.m.

Sunday, September 28 vs. Houston Dash at 1 p.m.

