Kansas City Current Announces Baba's Pantry as New Culinary Partner in CPKC Stadium

March 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Today, the Kansas City Current announced the newest restaurant partner in CPKC Stadium will be Baba's Pantry. Baba's Pantry joins the award-winning lineup at CPKC Stadium for the club's second year in the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional sports team. Named to Bon Appétit's list of the Top 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022, the locally-owned restaurant has continued to receive national and international acclaim for its cuisine, with features in Southern Living, The Kansas City Star and KCUR.

"This stadium is more than just a place for soccer- it's a symbol of empowerment, progress, and the future of women's sports," said Baba's Pantry Founder and Co-Owner, Baba. "Kansas City is leading the way, proving that bold ideas and cultural innovation are essential in shaping our city's prosperity and growth. Our Family and Baba's Pantry are thrilled to participate in this moment and the incredible athletes making it happen!"

Baba founded Baba's Pantry with his wife and four children in 2021. Located in the northwest corner of CPKC Stadium for 2025, fans will have access to a menu that proudly serves cuisine that embraces and is representative of the Palestinian diaspora, with simple, fresh ingredients in every dish. Some of the items fans can expect to see inside CPKC Stadium this year are:

Baba's World-Famous Hummus and Pita Chips - Baba introduced Kansas City to hummus in 2022. Now, he brings his classic, smooth, homemade hummus to CPKC Stadium with pita chips baked in-house.

Bambi's Mini Nachos - Named for a family friend, this dish features, sliced chicken shawarma, torshi (a pickled mixture with olives and carrots) and yogurt sauce on a bed of tortilla chips made fresh at Baba's Pantry.

Bambi's Vegetarian Mini Nachos - Instead of the sliced chicken shawarma in the Mini Nachos, the Vegetarian Mini Nachos are served with Baba's World-Famous Hummus and Pita Chips.

Lemonade of the Match - A rotating cast of Baba's signature all-natural, lemonades will be on offer throughout the season. A different natural flavor will be available for purchase at each match.

"We are thrilled to offer Current fans another incredible and unique food option at CPKC Stadium with Baba's Pantry," said KC Current Vice President, Marketing Jocelyn Monroe. "The culinary experience provided by the family-owned and world-class Palestinian eatery reflects our values and our team's mission to provide a culinary experience that is unique to Kansas City in every bite."

CPKC Stadium also celebrates the return of restaurant partners like Joe's Kansas City, Billie's Grocery, Yoli Tortilleria, Martin City Brewing Company, Boulevard Brewing, Ruby Jean's Juicery, High Hopes Ice Cream, Room 39, and Amigoni Urban Winery for 2025. More information regarding future restaurant partners at CPKC Stadium will be announced soon. Now the stadium welcomes Baba's Pantry to the lineup.

The Current begins the 2025 season at CPKC Stadium Saturday, March 15 against the Portland Thorns at 11:45 a.m. CT. The match will be nationally televised on ABC.

