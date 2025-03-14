Bay FC Launches Countdown to Home Opener in Advance of First Home Match of 2025 Season

March 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), announced the start of the Countdown to Home Opener, in which the club's players, Co-Founders, and staff will actively engage the Bay Area community leading up to their Home Opener, presented by Sutter Health, on Saturday, March 22 at 7 p.m. PT against Racing Louisville FC at PayPal Park in San Jose.

Beginning tomorrow, March 15, to drum up excitement for the first away match of the 2025 season, Bay FC Co-Founder and U.S. Women's National Team Legend Aly Wagner will be on-site at Santana Row on Olin Avenue to meet-and-greet with Bay FC fans, take pictures, sign autographs, and give away free Bay FC swag. Wagner will be on-site between 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. PT.

Members of the Bay FC organization will also be making TV and radio appearances, participating in a player-focused virtual Q&A for fans, and stopping by local shops and businesses to sign autographs and give away free items the week of March 17. In addition, the Club is encouraging fans to follow along via social (@wearebayfc) for continuous coverage of where Bay FC players and staff will be throughout the week.

A sample of additional events for the Countdown to Home Opener include:

Player Pop-Up at Santana Row - On Tuesday, March 18 from 4 - 5 p.m. PT, Bay FC players Rachel Hill, Hannah Bebar, Penelope Hocking, and Karlie Lema will be on-site in the same location as Wagner on Olin Avenue and Santana Row to meet fans, sign autographs, take pictures, and give away free Bay FC Swag. This event is open to the public.

Bay FC Players Visit Sutter Health Patients to Engage with Local Community - Bay FC players Racheal Kundananji, Jamie Shepherd, Taylor Huff, and Maddie Moreau will visit Front-of-Kit partner Sutter's Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame to meet new mothers and their babies, spread cheer, and give away the new 2025 Bay FC kits to celebrate Women's Empowerment Month on Tuesday, March 18. This event is not open to the public.

Abby Dahlkemper, Racheal Kundananji, and Taylor Huff Virtual Q&A - Current Bay FC players will host a virtual Q&A for fans on Wednesday, March 19 from 3 - 3:30 p.m. PT where they discuss how the team fared during preseason, excitement for the Home Opener, and more. This event is open to the public and fans can join via Zoom HERE.

Local City Halls Celebrate Home Opener - San Jose City Hall will honor Bay FC's first home match of the 2025 season by lighting up the building on the evening of Home Opener, March 22. In addition, the City of San Francisco will light up its City Hall on Wednesday, March 19.

Merchandise Trailer Open in Advance of Home Opener - Bay FC's merchandise trailer will be open between 2 - 6 p.m. PT on Friday, March 21 and beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 22 for fans to stock up on Bay FC gear in advance of the season and avoid lines in-stadium - including the newly launched 2025 kits.

Bay FC will host its 2025 Home Opener, presented by Sutter Health on Saturday, March 22 at 7 p.m. PT at PayPal Park in San Jose. Fans who are interested in attending Saturday's match can purchase tickets at BayFC.com where they can also find the latest merchandise to wear at the game. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for more exciting announcements to come.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.