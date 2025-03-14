Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Chicago Stars on Amazon Prime

March 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Friday, March 14, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Entitlement Partner: Orlando Health

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Prime Video

The Story:

Orlando knocked Chicago out of the 2024 NWSL Playoffs with a 4-1 win to extend the Pride's unbeaten run in the series to four games in all competitions with three wins and one draw.

The Pride are on a 15-match unbeaten run at home in the regular season recording 12 wins and three draws. It's the only time in NWSL history that a team has had a 15-game span at home in regular-season play with at least 12 wins and no losses.

Prior to the Orlando Pride's home opener, a banner raising ceremony will take place to honor the Pride winning the 2024 NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship. Two banners will be raised to the rafters on Friday night, one recognizing the NWSL Shield and the other the NWSL Championship.

Quote of the Week:

"I am so excited to start the season. It was a short offseason, but I think we are going to pick up right where we left off. Having the core group return along with some new faces is exciting and we are ready to go. We can't wait to see those banners go up in the rafters before the match and then turn our attention to Chicago and hopefully come away with three points at home."

- Defender Kylie Nadaner

Current Form: 

Pride's Last Matchup: Washington Spirit 1(4), Orlando Pride 1(2) (3/7/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Rafaelle; Leicy Santos

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 7-11-2 (Home: 2-6-2, Away: 5-5-0)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 4, Chicago Stars FC 1 (11/8/24, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride at NJ/NY Gotham FC

Date & Time: Sunday, March 23, 5 p.m. ET

Venue: Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, N.J.

Broadcast: ESPN 2

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

