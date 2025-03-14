Preview: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Stars FC

March 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Chicago Stars FC kicks off the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season March 14 at 7 p.m. CT, facing the Orlando Pride on the road at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The newly minted Chicago Stars look to reintroduce themselves by sparring with the defending NWSL champions, Orlando Pride, who look to set the tone for another Shield-winning season.

Where to Watch

Stream: Prime Video

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago finished the regular season with a 3-1 loss at home to Kansas City

ORL: Orlando took home one last regular-season win with a 3-2 victory over Seattle

Storylines

Allow Us to Reintroduce Ourselves: Welcome to the Chicago Stars FC era. After many changes since the new stewards of the club took over and more changes to come, Chicago kicks off the inaugural match of the 2025 NWSL regular season against Orlando March 14 with a new identity. With players at its core, the fresh identity looks to honor a storied history as one of the founding teams of the NWSL while building the club's connection with the city it calls home and establishing themselves as one of the marquee sports franchises in Chicago. With the grit of the people that built the city and a winning mentality engrained in the club spirit since the inaugural 2009 season, the only Chicago team to make the playoffs last season is back and better than ever. Bring on the 2025 season and get ready to cheer. These Stars are ready to shine.

Together, We Rise: With a roster that includes Olympic gold and silver medalists, World Cup champions and international talent abound, the 2025 Chicago Stars are ready to take the pitch. One of the best keepers in the world and club legend, Alyssa Naeher, captains the team and leads a group of established veterans including Shea Groom, Natalia Kuikka, Cari Roccaro, Sam Staab and more. Offseason additions Halle Mackiewicz and Maitane join rookies Justina Gaynor, Manaka Hayashi and Micayla Johnson as new faces eager to prove themselves in the Windy City. 2024 standouts Hannah Anderson, Julia Grosso, Jameese Joseph, Ludmila and Ally Schlegel also return to the roster, creating a balance between experience and energetic youth. With every player having the talent to be an individual threat during a match, seeing the team come together and battle for victory is sure to bring success to Chicago.

Runnin' It Back: While each season is always different than the last, both Chicago and Orlando entered the 2024-2025 offseason with at least 22 players under contract for 2025, keeping much of their rosters intact between 2024 and 2025. However, the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" adage doesn't apply here: neither side has shied away from admitting they've still worked hard in the preseason to improve. Keeping a core in your roster from season to season has some perks, including needing to spend less time building chemistry and trust. It can also be used to inform match predictions. Last season, the Stars and the Pride met three times across all competitions, with a pair of regular-season matchups and a faceoff in the quarterfinals of the 2024 NWSL Playoffs. The March 29 match ended in a 1-1 draw, but the Stars fell 1-0 to Orlando September 8 and Chicago's postseason run was ended by eventual champions Orlando November 8, though it did give fans a glimpse of a bright future when forward, Jameese Joseph, scored for the Stars becoming the second youngest goal scorer in NWSL playoffs history. With so much recent history between the two, the Chicago Stars will arrive at Inter&Co Stadium with a chip on their shoulders, looking for some revenge.

