Bay FC Opens 2025 Campaign on the Road vs. Utah Royals

March 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Following six weeks of preseason preparations, the NWSL season has arrived, with Week 1 action opening this weekend. Bay FC opens its 2025 campaign on the road at the Utah Royals this Saturday, with kickoff from America First Field is set for 4:30 p.m. PT. The club's contest will be broadcast live on ION with JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden on the call.

Coming off an inaugural season that saw Bay become only the second team in NWSL history to qualify for the playoffs in its first season, the club has high hopes for the sophomore campaign. In 2024, Bay FC started slow, but the expansion side found its footing in the back half of the season, with results in eight of the last 13 matches.

Defender Alyssa Malonson, the first pick by Bay FC in the 2024 Expansion Draft, solidified herself on the backline, and earned her way to the U.S. Women's National Team for the first time in her career. Defender Abby Dahlkemper returned home to the Bay Area in a midseason trade and immediately set the tone with a goal in her first game, while forwards Racheal Kundananji and Asisat Oshoala were dangerous anytime they touched the ball.

Turning the calendar to 2025, newly named Bay FC fans have reason for excitement. Bay showed strong in its preseason tests, performing well in friendlies vs. Seattle Reign FC and San Diego Wave FC while building player fitness at the Coachella Valley Invitational. The club has continued to fine tune and integrate the new members of its squad and come together as a group in the weeks since, building up towards their first 90 minutes with points in the standings at stake.

Players to Watch

Bay FC forward Racheal Kundananji: The Zambian is already off and running in 2025 after scoring a pair of goals for her country in international play on Feb. 22 and 25 vs. Malawi. In 2024 she led all Bay players with four assists, 59 shots (29 on goal) and was second only to Oshoala in team goals with five.

Utah Royals midfielder Ally Sentnor : The 2024 NWSL Rookie of the Year Nominee also closed last year with a nomination for U.S. Soccer's 2024 Young Female Player of the Year honor. The North Carolina product has kicked off 2025 with an inclusion in the USWNT's roster for the SheBelieves Cup, where she scored her first international goal on Feb. 20 vs. Colombia with an impressive long-distance strike.

Your Captains

Ahead of the team's trip to Utah, Head Coach Albertin Montoya has named midfielder Tess Boade and defender Abby Dahlkemper the team's captains for the 2025 season. Dahlkemper - a three-time league title winner, four-time NWSL Shield winner, 2019 World Cup champion and 2020 Olympic bronze medalist joined the club last August via trade and earned back-to-back NWSL Best XI of the Month selections to close the season. Boade, a two-time NWSL Challenge Cup winner, wore the armband on four occasions for the club last season as she had a career year with 25 appearances and three goals scored in regular season play.

Debuts on Deck

Bay FC's offseason additions defender Kelli Hubly, midfielders Hannah Bebar and Taylor Huff, and forward Karlie Lema, are each in line to make their club debut this weekend. An appearance for Bebar, Huff or Lema would mark their professional debut as well, with each signing their first pro contracts with Bay FC this offseason. However, none of the rookie trio is unfamiliar with high-level competition. Bebar joined the USWNT as a training player throughout the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, Huff participated in the U.S. WNT Futures Camp in January, and Lema was named ACC Offensive Player of the Year last fall in addition to previous Youth National Team experience with the U.S. U-15 and U-17 WYNT squads.

Additionally, Bay FC's starter between the sticks will celebrate their NWSL debut. Goalkeepers Emmie Allen, Melissa Lowder, and Jordan Silkowitz have each debuted at the professional level - but don't yet have a regular season appearance to their name. Allen featured for the club in NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup action and in Bay FC's Aug. 27 friendly vs. FC Barcelona last summer, her first pro appearances. Lowder debuted in 2020 NWSL fall series action for Utah. Silkowitz, who joined the club last season via trade from the Kansas City Current, appeared in 18 games on loan with Australian side Brisbane Roar FC in 2023.

Head-to-Head History - BAY v UTAH

Bay FC fell in each of their 2024 matchups with the Salt Lake side. Each contest was decided by just one score; at PayPal Park last June 16, a heartbreaker for Bay FC ended in a 1-0 defeat after Utah netted a late winner following 89 minutes of scoreless football.

The two squads last met Aug. 23, 2024 in Sandy, a 2-1 win for Utah. Bay FC had the better of the chances throughout the contest, threatening frequently with 19 total shots and 11 corner kick opportunities. An early score for the hosts followed by a tough-luck own goal gave Utah a 2-0 advantage by the 55th minute, but as time ticked down, Racheal Kundananji found the net in the 83rd minute to bring the club within one. Bay FC continued to press before a goal-line clearance from Utah denied an equalizer late in stoppage time to prevent Bay FC from taking a point.

Where to Watch

Six locations around the Bay Area will host watch parties for the match:

21st Amendment Brewery Taproom, 2010 Williams St., San Leandro (21st Amendment Brewery and Bridge Brigade co-hosted; family friendly)

21st Amendment Brewpub, 563 2 nd St., San Francisco (21st Amendment Brewery hosted; family friendly)

Standard Deviant, 280 14 th St., San Francisco (Bridge Brigade and Rikki's Bar co-hosted; family friendly)

Jack's, 167 E Taylor St., San Jose (Bridge Brigade hosted; 21+)

Taplands, 1171 Homestead Rd., Santa Clara (21st Amendment Brewery hosted; family friendly)

Rosie's New York Pizza, 1285 The Alameda, San Jose (Big Poppies hosted; family friendly)

Bay FC fans who visit the 21st Amendment Brewery Taproom or SF Brewpub can participate in the Bay FC Brew Cup to cast their vote between two flavors for a Bay FC co-branded beer which will be launched later this season. Additionally, those who attend a 21st Amendment Brewery watch party in San Leandro, San Francisco, or Santa Clara can utilize discount code BAYFC315 from Bay FC Official Rideshare Partner Lyft for 50% off 2 rides to or from the watch parties, with a max of $5 per ride. Fans can get a chance to win a raffled 2025 Bay FC team-signed jersey at the Bridge Brigade hosted watch parties at Standard Deviant and Jack's. For full details on each event, please visit www.bayfc.com/all-events/.

