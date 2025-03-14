Reign FC Opens 2025 Season against NJ/NY Gotham FC at Lumen Field Saturday Night
March 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC opens its 2025 NWSL campaign against NJ/NY Gotham FC at Lumen field on Saturday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. PT.
The two sides have met a total of 30 times since the league's inception in 2013, including 28 regular season matches, one playoff match and one Challenge Cup match. Seattle has a slight hold on the series, tallying 12 wins, 10 losses and eight draws, outscoring Gotham FC 43-40. Reign FC veterans Lauren Barnes and Jess Fishlock are ranked first and second respectively in minutes played in the series.
This match marks the return to NWSL action for both teams. In 2024, the Reign finished the season in 13th place, while Gotham finished in third place. The teams met twice throughout the season, resulting in one draw and one loss for the Reign.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
National: ION
