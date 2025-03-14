Washington Spirit Midfielder Croix Bethune Returns to Active Roster

March 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has removed midfielder Croix Bethune from the season-ending injury (SEI) list and added defender Paige Metayer to the 45-day injury (D45) list, the club announced today. Both roster updates take effect ahead of tonight's regular season opener against the Houston Dash.

Bethune returns to the active roster after a record-setting rookie campaign cut short by a knee injury. In just 17 matches last season, the breakout midfielder tallied five goals and ten assists, tying the league's single season assists record (Tobin Heath, 2016). Despite missing the final nine matches of the regular season, Bethune was still named the NWSL's inaugural Midfielder of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Best XI First Team member.

Metayer will be added to the D45 list as she continues to rehab a knee injury sustained during preseason. The timing of this designation will be retroactive to the date of her injury in February. The defender is entering her third season as a pro, having collected five goals and two assists across all competitions during her first two seasons.

The Spirit kicked off the team's 2025 campaign by winning the second trophy in club history in the annual NWSL Challenge Cup last week against the Orlando Pride. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members here. Single match tickets for the Spirit's home opener on Saturday, March 22 at Audi Field are available.

