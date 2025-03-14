What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Chicago Stars to Begin the 2025 NWSL Season

March 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







As the Pride open the 2025 regular season at home against the Stars, here are five things to watch for:

New Name, Same Opponent

The Pride will open the 2025 regular season on Friday night at Inter&Co Stadium against the newly re-branded Chicago Stars FC. The two sides squared off against one another three times last year including in the quarterfinals of the 2024 NWSL Playoffs. The Pride knocked the Stars out of the playoffs following a dominant 4-1 victory at home and were backed by a brace from Barbra Banda and goals from Haley McCutcheon and Marta. In the regular season matches, the Pride and Stars drew 1-1 at Inter&Co Stadium in the first meeting while the Pride went and earned a 1-0 victory on the road against the Stars later in the season.

Finding Opening Success

Friday's match against Chicago Stars FC will serve as the first time the Pride have begun the season in front of their own fans since 2022. The Pride played to a 2-2 draw in their season opener for the 2023 season at Racing Louisville, with the tie serving as the first points earned on the opening day of the regular season since 2021 when they drew the Washington Spirit. The Pride have never won the opening match of the regular season.

From The Hunter to The Hunted

The Orlando Pride will begin their title defense when they kick off the 2025 regular season at home against Chicago Stars FC on Friday, March 14. Coming off a historic 2024 in which they broke the NWSL record for most points and wins in a season while also winning the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship, the Pride are set to begin the 2025 season. Going from the hunter to the hunted will require the Pride to enter another gear and expect to receive the opposing team's very best in every match they play this year.

Ready For a Repeat

The reigning NWSL Champions have their sights set on replicating the success they had last season. After retaining many core players from their historic 2024 campaign while also bolstering the squad with significant international signings and young talent, the Pride are well-equipped to make a run at another NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship in 2025.

"It's going to be such a special moment."

Pride of a Champion

Prior to the Orlando Pride's home opener, a banner-raising ceremony will take place to honor the Pride winning the 2024 NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship. Two banners will be raised to the rafters on Friday night, one recognizing the NWSL Shield and the other the NWSL Championship.

Milestone Tracker

Marta is one assist away from 20 in her NWSL career.

Kylie Nadaner is three appearances away from 100 across her NWSL career.

Summer Yates is two appearances away from 50, all coming with the Pride.

Orlando Pride vs Chicago Stars

When: Friday, March 14, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TV: Amazon Prime

