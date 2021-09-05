Seabold Spins Six Scoreless Innings in Shutout Victory over Rochester
September 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Starter Connor Seabold tossed six scoreless innings and combined with two relievers on a four-hitter and the Worcester Red Sox (59-47) have taken the first five games of their six-game series with the Rochester Red Wings (43-60-1), blanking the Wings on Saturday night by a 3-0 final at Frontier Field.
Seabold (2-3) walked three and struck out four. He did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. Tonight's start marked the third time in Seabold's last six starts that he has pitched at least six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
For a second straight night, the WooSox scored first. With runners at first and third with nobody out in the first inning, Joey Meneses grounded into a double play against Red Wings starter Cade Cavalli (0-2), which scored Chad De La Guerra.
Worcester scored again in the third after Franchy Cordero was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, bringing home Grant Williams. Cavalli, the Washington Nationals' top pitching prospect, allowed two runs in six innings pitched in only his second Triple-A start.
In the ninth, Meneses brought in a run by drawing a walk with the bases loaded against reliever Aaron Barrett to deliver an insurance run.
Colten Brewer pitched for Worcester for the first time since May 25 after spending more than two and a half months on the injured list. Brewer followed Seabold and threw two scoreless innings.
Eduardo Bazardo appeared for the third time since his major league rehab assignment began on Sunday. Bazardo earned the save, tossing a runless ninth inning.
In his own return to the WooSox, Connor Wong went 3-for-5. Wong is hitting .379 over his last 16 Triple-A games.
The shutout was Worcester's sixth of the season.
The WooSox wrap up their twelve-game road trip with the final game of their six-game series against the Red Wings tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. Radio coverage begins live at 12:45 p.m. on 100.1 FM The Pike and the WooSox Radio Network. Worcester left-hander Kyle Hart (5-7, 4.24) is scheduled to face Rochester lefty Ben Braymer (6-7, 5.56).
