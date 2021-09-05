I-Cubs Split Twin Bill to Complete Series

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Iowa Cubs (45-63) got two great starts, but split the doubleheader against the Indianapolis Indians (51-56), Sunday at Victory Field. Iowa lost game one 4-3 and took the second game by a final score of 9-0 to earn the series split and take the season series over Indy.

Iowa got out to an early three-run lead in the second inning on a double from Trent Giambrone and a triple from Ian Miller. Unfortunately for Iowa, that was all the runs they would score all game.

The Indians got their first run in the bottom of the third, when Bligh Madris struck again with an RBI single. Madris' single was the only run Iowa's starter Matt Swarmer allowed, coming just one out away from his third consecutive quality start.

Swarmer spun 5.2 innings of one-run ball, allowing just four hits and three walks while striking out six. He ran into trouble in the sixth, leading to Juan Gamez coming out of the bullpen. Gámez retired the final batter of the sixth and came out in the seventh to get a four-out save, but ran into trouble of his own.

He loaded the bases on two walks and a single, bringing Brendon Little into the game. Little walked the first batter he faced to make it 3-2 and the next batter, Christian Bethancourt, hit a two-run single to give the Indians the 4-3 win.

Despite the tough loss in game one of the doubleheader, game two was all Iowa, as they jumped on Miguel Yajure and never looked back. Taylor Gushue started the scoring with a two-run blast in the second, followed by an RBI double from Abiatal Avelino in the third to put Iowa up 3-0.

They got six runs in the sixth inning highlighted by a bases loaded double from Trayce Thompson and a two-run shot from Avelino. On the other side, Joe Biagini cruised, throwing 6.2 scoreless innings, just one out away from Iowa's first complete game shutout of the year.

Biagini allowed just four hits and three walks while striking out a season-high eight batters before giving way to Ethan Roberts. Roberts got the final out to secure a 9-0 win for Iowa, earning the series split against Indianapolis.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Matt Swarmer threw his third consecutive start of 5.0+ innings while allowing one or less earned runs, tossing 5.2 innings of one-run ball.

- Abiatal Avelino (2), Trent Giambrone (2) and Taylor Gushue (4) combined for eight of Iowa's nine total hits in game two of the doubleheader.

- Taylor Gushue had a four hit game in game two of the doubleheader, his first since August 22, 2019, with the Fresno Grizzlies.

- Joe Biagini set a season high with eight strikeouts. The righty spun 6.2 scoreless innings for the first time this year, earning his third win of the season and first since August 3 against Indianapolis.

Iowa will get the day off tomorrow and head home to Principal Park where they will play a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens beginning on Tuesday. First pitch between the I-Cubs and Mud Hens is set for 6:38 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

