Bisons Prevail in Extras, Sweep RailRiders

The Bisons week in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was already season-defining.... Now it's perfect.

After rallying to force extra innings, the Herd scored three times in the 11th to defeat the RailRiders, 9-6, Sunday afternoon from PNC Field. The victory was Buffalo's eighth straight and completed a perfect seven-game sweep of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in their own ballpark.

With the sweep, the Bisons now have a commanding five-game lead in the Northeast division standings over the RailRiders and Worcester Red Sox. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had a two-game lead before the Herd came to town.

The game was tied at five through nine, thanks to Gregory Palanco's game-tying solo home run in the eighth inning. After each team scored a run in the 10th, the Bisons broke it open in the eleventh. With runners on the corners and one out, Forrest Wall singled to right to plate Kellin Deglan, who began the inning on second base.

Otto Lopez followed with a base hit of his own, squeaking a ball past the drawn-in infield to score Logan Warmoth. Richard Urena drove in his third run of the day with a sacrifice fly to right, allowing Wall to score.

Wall, Lopez and Urena accounted for nine of Buffalo's 13 hits in the game, along with six of the runs, while driving in five.

Long before the game headed to extras, the Bisons opened the scoring with two outs in the top of the first when Christian Colon hit a ball to RailRiders third baseman Armando Alvarez. Alvarez's throw could not be handled by first baseman Chris Gittens, allowing both Lopez and Urena to cross the plate.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Donny Sands cut the two-run Buffalo lead in half in the bottom half of the frame when he singled home Estevan Florial on a ball hit to left field.

Urena made it a 3-1 Buffalo lead in the third inning, singling to left to bring in Logan Warmoth. The shortstop added his third hit of the ballgame in the fifth on a base hit up the middle that scored Lopez, giving the Herd a three-run advantage.

Unfortunately for Bisons, the RailRiders saw more offense out of the catching position in the fifth, when Sands drove in a pair with a two-out double.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added two more in the sixth to take their first lead of the game.

With one out, Matt Pita sliced a ball down the third base line, just out of the reach of a diving Colon. This allowed former-Bison Jonathan Davis, who was on second, to plate the tying run.

In the next at bat, Alvarez tomahawked a ball to the right field wall, trading places with Pita.

The RailRiders' lead was short lived as Polanco connected on a 1-1 pitch, serving the ball just over the right field wall. The solo shot was Polanco's first home run since joining the Bisons on Sept. 2.

In the 10th, Cullen Large hit a ball that deflected off RailRiders pitcher Adam Warren, giving the Urena the opportunity to come home and score.

Nick Allgeyer started the game for the Herd, fanning six batters in five innings of work in the no-decision.

With the victory, the Bisons completed the sweep; the second time they've won all of the games in one series this season. They first achieved this against the Syracuse Mets on July 20-25, their final home series played in Trenton.

Buffalo will have a scheduled off day Monday before returning to Sahlen Field where they will take on Syracuse for a six-game series. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

