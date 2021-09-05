Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 5, 2021

September 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Sunday, September 5th 12:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (50-57) at Gwinnett Stripers (61-46) Game 6 of 6

Coolray Field / Lawrenceville, GA Game #108 of 130 Away Game #54 of 65

RHP T.J. Zeuch (0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs. RHP Connor Johnstone (3-6, 5.22 ERA)

First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds dropped two games against the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field on Saturday night. In game one, which had been suspended on Friday night, Gwinnett scored four runs in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead and eventually won the game 5-3. Juan Yepez and Brendan Donovan had RBIs in the game. In game two, the 'Birds scored twice in the second inning to take an early 2-0 lead. Gwinnett battled back with four runs in the third and one in the fifth to win the game 5-3.

Memphis Starter: T.J. Zeuch will make his sixth appearance and second start of the season for the Redbirds today. Zeuch's previous start with the 'Birds came last Sunday against Columbus when he allowed four runs in five innings. In his prior two outings out of the bullpen, Zeuch yielded just one run in six combined innings. A native of Mason, OH, Zeuch was acquired in a trade from Toronto on July 25. He had pitched five times with the Blue Jays and 12 times with Triple-A Buffalo this season. The 26-year-old was the 19th overall selection by Toronto in the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.

Gwinnett Starter: Connor Johnstone makes his 29th appearance and 14th start of the season for Gwinnett this afternoon. Johnstone started the second game of the doubleheader on Thursday and yielded two runs in two innings of work. Johnstone has been used in short stints of late, having gone three innings or less in each of his last 22 appearances. Johnstone has pitched six times and started on five occasions against Memphis this season. He has a 5.54 ERA in 13.0 innings against the 'Birds in 2021. The 26-year-old from San Diego, CA was Atlanta's 21st round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez has put up video game numbers over his last 13 games. During that stretch, Yepez is slashing .490/.527/.980 with five home runs, 21 RBI, 12 runs and nine doubles. Yepez has eight multi-hit games over his last 13. The 23-year-old has 20 home runs and 53 RBI in his last 64 games.

Four's A Charm for Gorman: Nolan Gorman had another four-hit game in the opener of Thursday night's doubleheader. Gorman now has four hits in three games since August 12 and multiple hits in eight of his last 14. The 21-year-old is 7-16 in four games against Gwinnett this week.

Welcome to Memphis: Nick Plummer hit his first Triple-A home run in Wednesday night's game against Gwinnett. In 11 games since his promotion from Double-A Springfield, Plummer is slashing .300/.533/.467 and has reached base in 24 of his 45 plate appearances (nine hits, 11 walks, four hit by pitch).

Hot Stretch for Kramer: Kramer Robertson has been on-fire over the last seven games. Robertson has multiple hits in five of those contests, going 14-27 with four RBI, six runs and two stolen bases. Robertson leads the Redbirds in games (102), runs (53), hits (85), walks (50) and hit by pitch (7) this season.

Tommy Dominating: Since moving to the bullpen, Tommy Parsons has been nearly unhittable. In five appearances, Parsons has allowed just one baserunner. He has seven strikeouts in six innings, going at least one inning in all five outings.

Triple-A East League Stories from September 5, 2021

