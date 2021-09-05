Jacksonville Topples Durham 5-1

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Bulls catcher Brett Sullivan bashed his fifth home run of the year, however Jumbo Shrimp right fielder Monte Harrison homered and drove in three runs as part of a five-run fourth inning in Jacksonville's 5-1 win over Durham on Sunday evening at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Sunday night's matchup was the final game between the Bulls and Jumbo Shrimp this year, with Durham winning the Surf & Turf Series 21-15. As the losers of the Surf & Turf Series, the Jumbo Shrimp must now give away 500 shirts featuring the Bulls logo saying "We lost the 2021 Surf & Turf Series to the Durham Bulls" at a 2022 Jacksonville home game.

Sullivan got the scoring started with a solo shot in the third, his fifth longball of the year. The Jumbo Shrimp, however, would then plate their five-spot in the fourth to go up 5-1, punctuated with Harrison's big fly. Durham would then be held off the scoreboard from that point forward despite multiple threats on the basepaths.

Jacksonville starter Brandon Leibrandt (5.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 5 K) earned the win, with relievers Parker Bugg (2.0 IP, 4 BB, 3 K), Mason Melotakis (1.0 IP, H, BB, 2 K) and Rob Zastryzny (1.0 IP, H, K) combining for the final four scoreless frames. Durham right-hander Brent Honeywell Jr. (5.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) suffered the defeat, with Rays right-hander Matt Wisler (1.0 IP, H, 3 K) striking out three of four batters faced as part of his Major League Rehab Assignment, with Louis Head (1.0 IP, BB, K), Ryan Sherriff (0.1 IP, 2 H) and Phoenix Sanders (0.2 IP, K) combined for the last two shutout innings.

Following a league-wide off day on Monday, the Bulls return home on Tuesday, September 7 for their penultimate homestand of the year, facing off against the Norfolk Tides for seven games. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35pm. Starting pitchers for both sides have not yet been announced. Tickets for that game, as well as all remaining Bulls home games are available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.

