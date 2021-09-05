Sounds Shut out in Series Finale
September 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
LOUISVILLE - The Nashville Sounds managed only four hits in a 3-0 loss to the Louisville Bats on Sunday night at Louisville Slugger Field. It's just the third time in 2021 the Sounds lost five of the six games in a series.
Matt Lipka delivered two hits, Brice Turang had one and David Dahl had the fourth as the Sounds suffered their 10th shutout loss of the season.
Alec Bettinger started for Nashville and turned in his fifth quality start of the season, but the lack of offense hurt the right-hander. Bettinger limited the Bats to two runs on five hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out three in a tough luck loss.
Louisville's TJ Friedl led off the bottom of the first with a solo homer to right field to give the Bats an early 1-0 lead. Neither team scored in the middle innings as the Bats clung to the one-run lead.
Louisville added runs in the sixth and seventh innings on Alfredo Rodriguez's RBI single and Jan Hernandez's RBI double.
Nashville managed only two at-bats with runners in scoring position - both in the ninth inning after Lipka singled with one out and reached third on an error.
The Sounds enjoy a day off Monday before hosting a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds at First Horizon Park beginning Tuesday, September 7. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
Nashville finished the season-series 8-16 against Louisville...the team is 48-36 against all other opponents.
The Sounds were shut out for the 10th time in 2021.
Alec Bettinger notched his 5th quality start of the season (6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.--
