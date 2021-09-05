Doubleheader Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (50-55) vs. Iowa Cubs (44-62)

September 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 12:35 PM ET / 30 mins after G1

GAME #106-107 / Home #53-54: Indianapolis Indians (50-55) vs. Iowa Cubs (44-62)

G1 PROBABLES: RHP James Marvel (4-6, 5.60) vs. RHP Matt Swarmer (3-6, 5.40)

G2 PROBABLES: RHP Miguel Yajure (1-2, 3.34) vs. RHP Joe Biagini (2-6, 5.50)

RADIO: Fox Sports 1260

TV: MiLB TV / MyIndy-TV 23 (G1 only)

FRIDAY NIGHT: The Indians led 1-0 through two innings and 2-1 after three, but the I-Cubs scored eight unanswered runs en route to a 9-7 comeback win. Trailing 4-2 after six, Indy and Iowa both put up big numbers in the seventh. The visitors plated five runs to push their lead to 9-2, only to see the Indians respond with four runs after the stretch. Hunter Owen provided the big knock for Indy in its half of the seventh, launching his team-high 16th home run out to left for a three-run shot that made it 9-6. Bligh Madris drilled his 18th two-bagger as part of a 3-for-4, two-RBI performance.

DIEGO ON A POWER TRIP: After tying a career high with four hits (eighth time in his career) on Thursday, Diego Castillo belted a solo home run in the ninth inning on Friday to complete the scoring. Castillo, 23, now has 17 home runs (11 with Double-A Somerset, five with Double-A Altoona, one with Indy) in 384 plate appearances combined, an average of one home run per 22.6 plate appearances. From 2015-19, Castillo launched eight home runs in 1,926 plate appearances combined (1 HR every 240.8 PA). Castillo's previous career high for home runs in a single season was four (2019 with High-A Tampa).

WORKING OVERTIME: LHP Cam Vieaux tossed a 1-2-3 first inning and had two on with two outs in the second inning before a 102-mph line drive off his left foot knocked him out of the game on Friday. Indy's bullpen, already having four relievers combine for 9.0 innings on Wednesday, was called upon for the final 7.1 innings. Five relievers combined to pick up where Vieaux left off, with Matt Eckelman (2.1ip), Cody Ponce (2.0ip) and Blake Weiman (1.1ip) all recording more than three outs. Vieaux was placed on the 60-day IL on Saturday along with INF Erik Gonzalez, who was also transferred from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MAKE IT A SIXER: On Friday, Indians OF Bligh Madris was named as the team's August Player of the Month. He hit .261 (18-for-69) with four home runs, seven doubles, a .536 slugging percentage and team-leading .913 OPS (min: 70 plate appearances). He also drew 13 walks compared to 15 strikeouts, good for a 1.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Madris is riding a six-game hitting streak since Aug. 28; he's hit .391 (9-for-23) with one homer, three doubles, seven RBI and a 1.114 OPS during the stretch.

SEVENTH HEAVEN: OF Jared Oliva is currently working a seven-game hitting streak dating back to Aug. 27 vs. Louisville. In that span, he is hitting .429 (12-for-28) with a .500 on-base percentage and 1.143 OPS. He tripled and scored a run from the leadoff spot on Friday night. Since the beginning of August, Oliva has compiled a .305 batting average (32-for-105), nine extra-base hits and 18 RBI in 28 games.

TODAY: The Indians and I-Cubs conclude their six-game series with a doubleheader this afternoon. The twinbill also wraps up the season series between the two teams, with Iowa holding a 12-10 advantage. The two teams have alternated wins and losses in the current series; Indy won Games 1 and 3 and Iowa took Games 2 and 4. RHP James Marvel gets the nod in the opener and will be making his fourth start against Iowa this year; he is 1-0 with a 4.20 ERA (7er/15.0ip), 10 walks and 12 strikeouts against the I-Cubs through the first three outings. Iowa will counter with RHP Matt Swarmer, who is 0-1 with an 11.12 ERA (7er/5.2ip) in two games (one start) vs. Indianapolis this season. The second contest will feature RHP Miguel Yajure, who is 0-1 with a 1.80 ERA (2er/10.0ip) in two starts against Iowa. He'll oppose RHP Joe Biagini, who owns a 1-1 record and 2.66 ERA (7er/23.2ip) in five games (four starts) against Indy this year.

LET'S PLAY TWO: Dating back to 1988, Indianapolis and Iowa have played 14 doubleheaders with the Indians owning a 15-13 record in those contests. Eleven of the 14 twinbills have come in Des Moines. The two Midwest Division rivals squared off for a doubleheader this season on Aug. 4 at Principal Park, and the I-Cubs won both games, 2-1 and 6-4. While still holding a winning record in doubleheaders vs. Iowa, the Indians haven't swept a twinbill against the I-Cubs since 1993. All three doubleheaders between Indy and Iowa at Bush Stadium were split (7/17/91, 7/21/92, 6/5/96).

SO LONG, WILLSON: On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs sent two-time National League All-Star and 2016 World Series champion Willson Contreras on a rehab assignment to Iowa. In his Victory Field debut, he played five innings and went 1-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored in the No. 2 spot of Iowa's lineup as the starting catcher. He was behind the plate again on Wednesday and played seven frames, going 0-for-3 with a walk. After a day off Thursday, Contreras was inserted into the lineup again on Friday, played all nine innings, and belted a leadoff homer off Cody Ponce in the fifth inning, finishing 1-for-5 with the long ball and a pair of strikeouts. Over three games, Indy's pitching held Contreras in check for the most part as he hit .182 (2-for-11) with two home runs, one walk and three strikeouts before being reinstated from the 10-day IL by Chicago on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.