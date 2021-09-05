Tides Close out Homestand with Walk-Off Walk

The Norfolk Tides took the field as the "Pajaritos de Norfolk" for the last game of the Charlotte Knights series at home. "Pajaritos" is Spanish for baby birds, as the Tides are the Triple-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Harbor Park celebrated Hispanic culture while the Tides played in their special "Pajaritos" jerseys. The Tides won on a walk-off victory, with four consecutive Tides batters being walked in the ninth inning, winning, 5-4.

The Tides and the Knight both hit home runs in back-to-back innings to start off the game. The Tides hit their home run in the bottom of the first inning. Tides left fielder Robert Neustrom hit a solo bomb to deep to left. The Knights right fielder Micker Adolfo hit a home run in the second inning to left.

Richie Martin scored from third for the second run of the game for the Tides. Martin got on base after he hit his second triple of the year. Mason McCoy grounded out, which allowed for Martin to come across home plate. The Tides went up, 2-1

Charlotte's Jake Burger and Matt Reynolds each hit solo home runs to take the lead for the Knights in the fourth and fifth inning. This is the second game this series in which the Tides gave up multiple home runs to the Knights. The Knights were ranked fourth in the Triple-A East, at 149 home runs, coming into this game against the Tides. However, Neustrom tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single to make it, 3-3.

Two sacrifices by the Knights set up the go ahead run in the eighth. Nate Nolan doubled to get on base allowing Zach Remillard to sac bunt and Yermin Mercedes hit a sac fly bringing in Nolan from second for the score. The Knights went up 4-3 for the fourth lead change of the game.

The Tides responded immediately with Neustrom hitting a lead off home run, his second off the game. The Tides were able to tie the game again with Neustrom. His eighth inning home run was the second time that Neustrom tied the game for the Tides, at 4-4.

With the game tied at 4-4, The Tides had four at bats and walked at all four. Knights Lane Ramsey walked four consecutive batters to give the Tides the, 5-4, win over the Knights. Brett Cumberland, Yusniel Diaz, Zach Jarrett, and Martin were all walked in order.

Left fielder Robert Neustrom was perfect versus the Knights. He was 3-for-3 in his at bats, with two home runs, 3 RBI, two runs, and a walk. After his previous game against the Knights resulted in him going 0-for-4, being struck out with every appearance, he vastly improved going into this game. Neustrom now has nine multi-hit games this year with the Tides. This is the first time that he was perfect at his at bats with the Tides this year. The last time Neustrom was perfect at bat was on April 30 of 2019, while playing with Low-A Delmarva, he went 2-for-2.

Kyle Bradish set a career-high in home runs given up with three. Bradish gave up three home runs, with those being the only hits and runs he gave up in the 5.0 innings he pitched. Even though he gave up three home runs, he struck out six and retired 15 of the 18 batters he faced. It is also the third time this year that Bradish only gave up three hits.

This was the last game of the homestand against the Knights, losing the series by winning just three of the seven games. The Tides will be facing off at the Durham Bulls for their next series. The Tides will be back at home on September 14 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

