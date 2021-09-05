Friedl Homers While Fulmer & Co. Silence Sounds
September 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - Carson Fulmer made his first since 2019, TJ Friedl homered in the first inning and the Louisville Bats blanked the Nashville Sounds 3-0 Sunday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
Fulmer made the spot start and set the stage for the shutout with 2.0 scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit before giving the ball to Art Warren, who struck out three in an efficient third inning to earn the win for a busy Bats bullpen.
Warren was followed by Brandon Finnegan, Nick Howard, Diomar Lopez, Zach Lee, Cionel Perez and Phillip Diehl, who each worked 1.0 scoreless frames while combining for just three hits, no walks and four strikeouts.
With Louisville's pitching staff in control, TJ Friedl provided the only offense the Bats needed by taking opposing starter Alec Bettinger deep in the bottom of the first inning. Friedl has now lifted a career-high 10 home runs with the Bats this season.
Alfredo Rodriguez singled home a run in the bottom of the sixth and Jan Hernandez just missed a home run when his RBI double bounced off the wall in the bottom of the seventh for a final insurance run.
With the victory, the Bats finished 16-8 against Nashville in the season series. The overall record marks the first time Louisville has won 16 games against an opponent in a single season since the team began International League affiliation in 1998.
The Bats will now enjoy a day off Monday before beginning a six-game series at home against the Indianapolis Indians Tuesday. RHP Hunter Greene will get the ball for Louisville in the series opener at 6:30 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field.
