Bats Out-Homer Sounds to Win 7-5

LOUISVILLE, KY. - Jose Barrero, Narciso Crook, Jan Hernandez and Beau Taylor each homered to help the Louisville Bats outslug the Nashville Sounds 7-5 Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Barrero homered as the second batter of the game for Louisville, taking left-hander Ethan Small deep for his 13th home run of the season and ninth against the Sounds in 2021. Barrero has now combined for 20 runs and 23 RBIs in 22 games against Nashville on the year.

Crook and Hernandez then each went deep in the fourth, with Hernandez driving in Alfredo Rodriguez for a two-run blast that put Louisville up 4-1 after four innings.

Christian Kelly homered for the Sounds in the fifth and Zach Green followed one inning later with a two-run shot that gave Nashville a one-run lead at 5-4 in the sixth frame.

The game was ultimately decided the bottom half of the inning when Taylor crushed a two-run shot that landed on top of the Humana Cabana. Braxton Lee then walked and scored on a wild pitch for an insurance run that gave the Bats a 7-5 edge.

Dauri Moreta worked a scoreless ninth for his 19th consecutive appearance with no earned runs. Moreta's 19-game streak with the Bats is the third-longest in all of Minor League Baseball.

The two teams conclude their six-game series Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. The contest features a live performance from the ZOOperstars! and is the final Mashers Night of the season.

