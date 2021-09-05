Indians Split Sunday Doubleheader with I-Cubs
September 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Following a game-ending single by Christian Bethancourt to give the Indianapolis Indians a 4-3 walk-off win over the Iowa Cubs, the Indians dropped game two 9-0 to split the Sunday doubleheader.
The Indians (51-56) took game one in walk-off fashion with a score of 4-3 after coming back from a 3-0 deficit.
In the top of the second inning, the I-Cubs (45-63) scored three runs on three hits to take the early lead. Indy scored one in the bottom half of the third inning with a double from Diego Castillo and an RBI single from Bligh Madris to put the Indians on the board.
The game was held at 3-1 until the bottom of the seventh frame when Indy loaded the bases with a walk to Ethan Paul, single by Ka'ai Tom and a walk to Castillo. With one out, Madris walked to score Paul which brought Bethancourt to the plate with the bases still loaded. Bethancourt hit a fly ball to deep center field to score two runs and end the game at 4-3.
James Marvel started on the mound for Indy giving up three runs (one unearned) on five hits in six innings of work. Blake Weiman (W, 4-0) entered in the seventh and threw a shutout inning with two strikeouts to earn the win. Juan Gamez (L, 0-3) took the loss after giving up three runs on one hit.
In the second game, Iowa took the early lead and never looked back as they won the contest 9-0.
The I-Cubs scored two runs on one hit in the top of the second frame and tacked on one more run in the third inning to take the lead 3-0.
After four hitless innings, Madris pinch hit in the bottom of the fifth inning and singled through the hole at shortstop to give Indy their first hit of the game. Tucupita Marcano followed with a single through the right side to put Madris in scoring position. Madris would not cross home as Joe Biagini got the third out and cleared the bases.
A half inning later in the sixth, Iowa tallied six insurance runs on four hits including a two-run home run from Abiatal Avelino to seal the lead at 9-0.
Miguel Yajure (L, 1-3) took the loss for the Indians giving up three runs (one unearned) on two hits in three innings of work. Joe Biagini (W, 3-6) earned the win after throwing 6.2 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.
The Indians travel to Louisville to begin a six-game series starting on Tuesday at 6:30 PM ET. Starting pitchers for both team have yet to be named.
