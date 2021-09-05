Runs galore favor IronPigs in series finale

(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (48-58) and Syracuse Mets (42-63) combined for 15 runs and 22 hits on Sunday night. The Pigs won 9-6 and salvaged a series split.

The Pigs jumped out to a 3-0 lead against Jerad Eickhoff (7-2) as T.J. Rivera hit an RBI double and Logan Moore hit a two-run single. Syracuse scored a run Adonis Medina (4-5) in the top of the third inning to cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 3-1. C.J. Chatham hit an RBI single against Eickhoff to increase Lehigh Valley's lead to 4-1.

Khalil Lee homered in the top of the fourth inning to make it a 4-2 game before Lehigh Valley scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to take 7-2 lead. Medina hit an RBI single and Nick Maton hit a two-run home run, his third of the season.

The Mets scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to cut the lead for the Pigs, 7-5. Lehigh Valley scored two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 9-5 lead as both runs were scored on wild pitches from Tom Hackimer.

Jose Colina hit his first triple-A home run in the top of the ninth inning to bring the score to 9-6. Mauricio Llovera earned his fifth save of the season by pitching three innings in relief.

The IronPigs are off Monday then begin a six-game road trip in Worcester against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

