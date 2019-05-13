Sea Dogs Game Notes May 13th vs. Hartford

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Kyle Hart (2-4, 2.60)

Hartford: RHP Ashton Goudeau (2-1, 1.87)

NEWS AND NOTES

HOME FOR THREE: The Portland Sea Dogs return home after an abbreviated two-game series in Trenton (postponed on Sunday) and take on the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate) in a three-game series...Portland looks to snap a three-game losing streak, starting their third series of the season against the Yard Goats...Lefty Kyle Hart is tied for third in the league with 42 strikeouts and seeks his second straight win.

DALBEC MAKES HISTORY: Bobby Dalbec slugged three homers in Portland's 8-7 loss in 12 innings at Trenton on Saturday night...Dalbec picked up the first 3-homer game in team history as a Red Sox affiliate...Portland scored four times in the 12th inning on a wild pitch, two-run homer by Brett Netzer, and a solo-shot by Dalbec...Trenton won the game with four straight, two-out RBI hits, including a game-winning two-run triple by Zach Zehner.

