Sea Dogs Need Hart to Beat Yard Goats

PORTLAND, ME - Left-hander Kyle Hart tossed seven strong innings in 44-degree temperatures to pitch the Portland Sea Dogs to a 5-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats Monday night, before 3,227 at Hadlock Field. Hart held Hartford (19-18) to four hits, walked three and struck out seven, while giving up two runs. Brian Dalbec's home run and bases loaded walk led the Portland (12-21) offense, as the Red Sox affiliate captured the first game of a three-game series.

Ashton Goudeau turned in a quality start for the Yard Goats, allowing three runs on six hits over six innings with one walk and seven strike outs.

Dalbec, the reigning Eastern League Player of the Week, staked Portland to a 1-0 lead in the second with a home run atop the "Maine Monster" in left. The large green wall is a replica of Fenway Park's "Green Monster." The Sea Dogs increased their lead to 3-0 in the third on an RBI triple by Brett Netzer and a sacrifice fly by C.J. Chatham.

The Yard Goats bounced back with a run in the fourth on a double by Vince Fernandez and a run-scoring single by Arvicent Perez. A walk, single and RBI double by Alan Trejo in the sixth inning cut the Portland advantage to 3-2. But the Sea Dogs scored two insurance runs in the eighth on a bases loaded walk to Dalbec and a sacrifice fly by Cody Asche.

Trejo and Perez each had a hit and RBI for Hartford, while Netzer's two hits and RBI paced Portland.

Game two of the three-game series is Tuesday at 6 PM. LHP Jack Wynkoop will pitch for Hartford against RHP Denyi Reyes for Portland. The game will be broadcast on News Radio 1410AM, on 100.9 FM and on the Internet on newsradio1410.iheart.com and on MiLB.com.

Hartford 2-4-0Portland 5-8-0

WP- Kyle Hart (3-4)

LP- Ashton Goudeau (2-2)

S- Daniel McGrath (1)

T- 2:18

A- 3,237

