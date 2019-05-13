Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #32 Rumble Ponies (19-12) vs. Altoona Curve (17-15)

May 13, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(19-12), 2ndEastern Division

(New York Mets)

ALTOONA CURVE

(18-17), 3rd Western Division

(Toronto Blue Jays)

Monday May 13, 2019 - 6:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium- Binghamton, NY

RHP Anthony Kay (0-2, 3.28 ERA) vs. RHP Pedro Vasquez (3-0, 2.73 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TODAY: The Rumble Ponies open up a 3-game series against the Altoona Curve tonight at NYSEG Stadium. The Ponies have dropped their first two games of this 6-game homestand. The series finale against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats was postponed Sunday due to inclement weather.

GONZALEZ NAMED EL PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Today, the Eastern League announced Right handed Pitcher Harol Gonzalez has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week (5/6-5/12). , Gonzalez pitched six and two third no-hit frames Wednesday night against the Senators and combined with Ryder Ryan to pitch the first Binghamton no-hitter in nearly 13 years (7/23/06).

MORE HAROL: Gonzalez allowed only two baserunners via walks and struck out six in Harrisburg . He is now 3-0 on the year with a 2.88 ERA. He is slated to take the mound tomorrow night in his first start since throwing the no-hitter.

RAINOUTS ACROSS THE EL: Mother Nature wreaked havoc on Mothers Day across the Eastern League. In addition to the Rumble Ponies game against the Fisher Cats being postponed, four other EL games were rained out. The Curve and Seawolves were the only two teams to play yesterday in Altoona, with Erie winning 14-4.

MAZEIKA MASHING: Ponies catcher Patrick Mazeika had a game-tying two-run homer Saturday in the 8th inning against the Fisher Cats. He finished 2-4, with 2 RBI to extend his season-long hitting streak to 11 games. It is also the longest hitting streak this year amongst any member of the Rumble Ponies.

KAY'S ON A ROLL: The Rumble Ponies send LHP Anthony Kay to the hill tonight. Kay is coming off another excellent start Tuesday night in Harrisburg, in which he allowed only 1 run and 4 hits over 7 innings, going to 3-2 on the year. Kay has not allowed more than one run over his last four starts, going at least five and a third frames each time.

WELCOMING THE CURVE: This is the first meeting this season between the Curve and the Rumble Ponies. Last season, Altoona was 8-1 against Binghamton. The Curve finished with a 78-60 record record in 2018, winning their second straight Western Division title. They fell in the opening round to the Akron Rubberducks in four games.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies continue their series against the Curve tomorrow at 6:35PM and close out this 5-game homestand Wednesday morning. Start time for Wednesday is 10:35AM, as it is "Baseball in Education" day at NYSEG Stadium.

