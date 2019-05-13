Curve-Rumble Ponies Postponed in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Monday's game between the Altoona Curve and Binghamton Rumble Ponies at NYSEG Stadium in has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Tuesday, May 14. Play will begin at 5:35 p.m. and will consist of two seven-inning games in Binghamton.

Probable pitchers for the first game with the right-hander Pedro Vasquez (3-0, 2.73) for Altoona against Binghamton lefty Anthony Kay (3-2, 1.47). The second game starter for the Curve is to be determined while Binghamton goes with left-hander David Peterson (1-2, 5.06).

After visiting Binghamton, the Curve will return to PNG Field on Thursday with the Harrisburg Senators in town. The four-game homestand next weekend features fireworks on Friday, Ghost Bustin' Night on Saturday and Halloween at the Ballpark on Sunday with a postgame helicopter candy drop. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office.

