Monday's Fisher Cats - Fightin Phils DH Postponed

Manchester, NH - The doubleheader scheduled for Monday night between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) has been postponed due to rain.

One of the games will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday at 5:05 p.m. The other game will be made up on a date to be determined.

Fans with tickets to Monday night's game can exchange them for any other regular season home game in 2019.

