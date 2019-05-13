Monday's Fisher Cats - Fightin Phils DH Postponed
May 13, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
Manchester, NH - The doubleheader scheduled for Monday night between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) has been postponed due to rain.
One of the games will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday at 5:05 p.m. The other game will be made up on a date to be determined.
Fans with tickets to Monday night's game can exchange them for any other regular season home game in 2019.
