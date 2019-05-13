Fightin Phils Rained out on Monday Night
May 13, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release
(Manchester, NH) - For the second straight day, the Fightin Phils were rained out, with Monday night's scheduled doubleheader against the Fisher Cats getting pushed back to Tuesday. The teams will start game one at 5:05 PM, with a 30-minute break in between. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.
Phillies 40-man member Adonis Medina (0-1, 5.40 ERA) will start game one and David Parkinson (2-2, 4.21 ERA) will get the ball in game two. Both games can be heard on 610 ESPN Radio (AM, iHeart/TuneIn apps).
