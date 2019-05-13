Erie SeaWolves vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels - Game Notes

May 13, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (17-15, 2ND WEST, 6.0 GB 1st Half) VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (11-21, 5TH WEST, 12.0 GB 1st Half)

RHP ALEX FAEDO (2-1, 3.09 ERA) VS. RHP BRANDON LAWSON (0-0, 4.63 ERA)

MONDAY, MAY 13 * 6:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #33 * HOME GAME #20 * NIGHT GAME #22

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves get set for their first series of 2019 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Erie enters the series after dropping two of three to the Altoona Curve at PNG Field. The SeaWolves took game three with their second-highest run total (14) of the season and hit a combined .303 (30-99) in the series. The Flying Squirrels were postponed yesterday in their series finale at Bowie. Richmond enters tonight's game on a five-game losing streak in which their offense has averaged just two runs per game. Alex Faedo takes the mound for Erie and is coming off of three straight quality starts. In his last outing, Faedo took a no-decision on May 8 against Akron, allowing two runs across six innings. He will be opposed by Brandon Lawson, who has not registered a decision in his first three starts with Richmond. In his last outing on May 7 against Trenton, Lawson threw five innings and allowed three earned runs on nine hits, while striking out one and walking two. Lawson was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 12th round of the 2016 draft. The right-hander was signed by the Giants as a minor league free agent after being released by Tampa Bay on March 23.

Tue., May 14 vs. Richmond 6:05 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (1-0, 4.42 ERA) vs. LHP Caleb Baragar (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Wed., May 15 vs. Richmond 10:35 a.m. RHP Casey Mize (2-0, 0.95 ERA) vs. RHP Alfred Gutierrez (0-2, 4.76 ERA)

Thu., May 16 at Bowie 6:35 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

Fri., May 17 at Bowie 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- The roster includes nine, Top-30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and one member of the Detroit Tigers 40-man roster

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, C Jake Rogers is No. 13, and OF Jose Azocar is No. 28.

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member, Alcantara is the No. 15 prospect

- The starting rotation boasts four Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 10 and Logan Shore is No. 16

- The bullpen features returner and No. 24 prospect Anthony Castro

- Tonight is the first of 14 meetings (four total series) between Erie and Richmond, an even split between UPMC Park (5/13-15 & 8/26-29) and The Diamond (7/18-21 & 8/19-21)

- A pair of 2019 SeaWolves (LHP's Gregory Soto & Nick Ramirez) made their MLB-debuts two nights ago (5/11) at Minnesota

- Erie scored 14 runs on Sunday, the second-most runs in 2019 (16 on 4/7 vs. TRE)

- The SeaWolves went 4-2 vs. the Flying Squirrels in 2018 and 2-1 at UPMC Park

- Entering 5/9, the Erie bullpen had allowed one ER in their previous 33.2 IP. In their last three games the bullpen has allowed 12 ER in 16.1 IP

- After hitting just 11 home runs through the first 23 games of the season, Erie has now slugged 10 in the past eight games

- Erie now has four multi-error games this season (5/9 vs. AKR, 5/2 vs. BOW, 4/20 vs. BNG, 4/9 vs. ALT), they have

committed the second-fewest errors (19), only behind Altoona (16)

- Erie pitching ranks 4th in the league in team ERA (3.18), Richmond is 10th (4.11)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff leads the Eastern League with a 1.16 WHIP, Richmond is 9th with a 1.38

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a team batting average of .264 (2nd in Double-A), while Richmond is 9th at .225

- SeaWolves hitters have struck out just 252 times (fewest in the EL), while Flying Squirrels batters have gone down on strikeouts 260 times (third-fewest)

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.