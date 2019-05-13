Bobby Dalbec Named Eastern League Player of the Week

PORTLAND, MAINE - Portland Sea Dogs third baseman Bobby Dalbec has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week (week of May 6-12), announced by the league office earlier today.

Dalbec hit .500 (8-for-16) with four homers and 7 RBI in four games. On Saturday night in Trenton, NJ, Dalbec clubbed three homers for the first time in his professional career. The three-homer game was the first in team history as a Red Sox affiliate and the third overall.

During the four games last week, Dalbec raised his average from .205 to .248. He is Portland's first player of the week this season.

Dalbec is now among Eastern League leaders in the following categories: 6 HR (T-7th), 20 RBI (T-9th), .387 OBP (9th), and 22 BB (T-3rd).

Entering Monday night's game against the Hartford Yard Goats, Dalbec is hitting .248 (25-for-101), with six homers and 20 RBI. He has reached base safely in 28 of 30 games.

Dalbec entered 2019 ranked by Baseball America as the Top Prospect in the Red Sox system and was named the 2018 Red Sox Minor League Offensive Player of the Year & Defensive Player of the Year.

