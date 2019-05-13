Baysox Win Streak Snapped in Akron

Akron, OH - The Bowie Baysox three-game win streak came to an end Monday night with a 7-3 loss in Akron. The RubberDucks built up an early 7-0 lead that Bowie was unable to recover from.

The game was scoreless until the second inning, when Akron strung together four consecutive hits against Baysox starter Hunter Harvey to score the first two runs of the game.

In the fourth, Ka'ai Tom led off with a home run to make it 3-0 RubberDucks. After a single and a hit by pitch, Alexis Pantoja drove in a run with a single making it 4-0. Then Daniel Johnson blasted a three-run home run to cap a five-run frame that put the game out of reach.

Bowie battled back in the sixth, with Ryan McKenna hitting a solo home run, his second long ball in as many games. After Rylan Bannon and Ademar Rifaela singled, Carlos Perez drove in Bannon with a hit of his own. Later in the frame, T.J. Nichting reached on a throwing error that allowed Bannon to score and make it 7-3.

From that point on, both bullpens pitched scoreless baseball and Akron took the game 7-3. The teams will meet again Tuesday morning at 10:35 a.m. in the second game of the series. LHP Zac Lowther is on the mound for Bowie.

