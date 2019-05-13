Eastern League Weekly Award Winners Announced for May 6th-May 12th

May 13, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) News Release





SCARBOROUGH, ME - The Eastern League is pleased to announce the winners of the Eastern League Player of the Week Award and Eastern League Pitcher of the Week Award for the period of May 6th through May 12th:

Portland Sea Dogs third baseman/first baseman Bobby Dalbec has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the period of May 6th-May 12th. The 23-year old batted .500 (8-for-16) with one double, one triple, four home runs, seven RBIs, five runs scored, three walks, one stolen base, and a 1.438 slugging percentage in four games for the Sea Dogs last week. Dalbec, who is a native of Seattle, Washington, had at least one hit in three of the games he played in last week and had multiple hits in two games, including going 4-for-5 with three home runs and three RBIs in an 8-7, 12-inning loss at Trenton on Saturday. The 6'4", 225 lb. slugger led all Eastern League hitters in home runs (4), total bases (23), slugging percentage (1.438), and OPS (1.993) last week and tied for the league lead in triples (1). He also ranked among the weekly league leaders in batting average (.500-tied 2nd), RBIs (7-tied 2nd), hits (8-tied 4th), on-base percentage (.556-4th), runs scored (5-tied 5th), and stolen bases (1-tied 10th). Bobby, who is rated by MLB.com as the third best prospect in the Red Sox organization, was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of the University of Arizona.

Harol Gonzalez, a right-handed starting pitcher for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, has been selected as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the period of May 6th-May 12th. The 6'0", 160 lb. hurler started one game for the Rumble Ponies last week and had a record of 1-0 with six strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA. Gonzalez, who is a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, made his lone start of the week on Wednesday night at Harrisburg and combined with reliever Ryder Ryan to throw the first no-hitter by the Binghamton franchise since the 2006 season in a 7-0 victory. Gonzalez struck out six batters and walked two over 6.2 innings of work. Ryan closed out the game with 2.1 perfect innings of relief to preserve the no-hitter. The 24-year old ranked first among all Eastern League pitchers in batting average against (.000) last week and tied for the lead in ERA (0.00). He also finished ranked among the weekly league leaders in WHIP (0.30-2nd), wins (1-tied 2nd), and innings pitched (6.2-tied 8th). Harol, who has a record of 3-0 with 30 strikeouts and a 2.88 ERA in five games for the Rumble Ponies this season, was signed by the New York Mets as a non-drafted free agent on March 26, 2014.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.