Hart's on Fire: Sea Dogs Beat Hartford 5-2
May 13, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, Maine - Kyle Hart set the tone with seven strong innings and the Sea Dogs (12-21) defeated the Hartford Yard Goats (19-18) 5-2 in the series opener on Monday night at Hadlock Field.
Hart (W, 3-4) hurled a season-high seven innings and allowed two runs on four hits while walking three and fanning seven. The southpaw has a quality start in three of his last four outings.
The scoring began in the bottom of the second on a leadoff home run by Bobby Dalbec over the Maine Monster, his seventh of the season and fourth in the past two games.
The Sea Dogs took a 3-0 lead in the third on an RBI triple by Brett Netzer and a sac fly by CJ Chatham.
Hartford plated a run off of Hart in the fourth on a two-out RBI single from Arvicent Perez. The Goats scored again with two outs in the sixth on a double by Alan Trejo.
Ashton Goudeau allowed three runs on six hits over six innings, he walked one and struck out seven.
Portland was able to pull away in the eighth with two runs off of Jordan Foley. Foley walked Dalbec with the bases loaded and Cody Asche added a sac fly to make it 5-2.
Brian Ellington worked a scoreless eighth for the 'Dogs. Daniel McGrath (SV, 1) earned his first save of the season with a perfect ninth.
The three-game series continues on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field with a 6:00 PM start. RHP Denyi Reyes (0-4, 5.74) opposes Hartford LHP Jacky Wynkoop (2-5, 3.15). Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 5:45 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.
Tickets for any game at Hadlock Field can be purchased at 207-879-9500 or seadogs.com. Book your nine inning vacation today!
