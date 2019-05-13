Rain Washes Away Series Opener against Altoona
May 13, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY -Monday's scheduled game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Altoona Curve has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday May 14, with first pitch of the opener set for 5:35 PM.
Fans holding tickets to Monday's game can redeem them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any future 2019 Rumble Ponies regular season home game, excluding July 4.
The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show on Tuesday starts at 5:20 PM and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.
Tickets for the Rumble Ponies home schedule can be purchased online at BINGRP.COM, over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN, and in person at the Starting Gate Box Office at NYSEG Stadium.
