Sea Dogs Game Notes July 24th vs. Hartford

July 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Bryan Mata (1-2, 5.03)

Hartford: RHP Matt Dennis (1-1, 4.50)

NEWS AND NOTES

DAY BASEBALL ON WEDNESDAY: The Portland Sea Dogs and Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate) wrap-up their three-game series with a noon contest on Wednesday at Hadlock Field...Portland has won six of their last nine games and seek their second series sweep at home - their first was July 1-3 vs. Trenton (four games in three days)...RHP Bryan Mata makes his fifth Double-A start and his third at Hadlock Field (1-1, 2.25).

BROOMS WERE OUT: Portland began the three-game set with Hartford by sweeping a twinbill on Tuesday night, 7-2 and 1-0...In the opener, the 'Dogs scored five runs in the fifth inning to put the game away...Tate Matheny smacked his eighth homer, a three-run shot over the Maine Monster...In the second game, Denyi Reyes hurled six scoreless frames to earn his fourth straight win...Kevin Lenik retired all three batters to earn his first save in the Red Sox system.

