Yard Goats End Road Trip with 3-2 Victory

July 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





Portland, ME - Yard Goats starter Matt Dennis hurled six scoreless innings, Manny Melendez had a pair of hits and drove in a run, and Brian Serven contributed with three hits and scored a run, as Hartford beat Portland 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. Dennis scattered nine hits with no walks and a season-high six strikeouts to earn his second straight win. The Yard Goats were ahead 3-0 in the seventh inning when Joey Curletta ripped a two-run single to make it a 3-2 game. Scott Griggs pitched the ninth earning his seventh save in seven opportunities, and helped Hartford snap a four-game losing streak. The Sea Dogs left ten men on base and were 2 for 10 with runners in scoring positon. The Yard Goats finished the road trip at 3-4 and return to Dunkin' Donuts Park tomorrow night to host the Cleveland Indians affiliate, the Akron RubberDucks.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the second inning as Mylz Jones knocked home Luis Castro who started the inning with a leadoff walk. The one-out RBI single came against Sea Dogs starter Bryan Mata. Hartford added a second run on Tyler Nevin's sacrifice fly, scoring Carlos Herrera in the third inning.

Meanwhile, Hartford starting pitcher Matt Dennis would hold the 2-0 advantage as he worked around traffic while on the hill. The right-hander registered six strikeouts over the first five innings. Portland's best chance to score came in the sixth inning with a leadoff double by Joey Curletta. But, Dennis retired the next three batters and he never reached third base.

The Sea Dogs made it a one-run game off reliever Justin Lawrence in the seventh. Brett Netzer led off the inning with a walk and was erased at second base on a nice fielding play by Alan Trejo. Jarren Duran followed with a single putting runners at first and second base. C.J. Chatham then singled to left field and Jhon Nunez tried to score but was thrown out at the plate on a great throw by Tyler Nevin. Bobby Delbec was then hit by a pitch to load the bases for Curletta who singled home Duran and Chatham to make it 3-2. Lawrence struck out Josh Tobias to end the threat.

Ryan Gonzalez worked around a leadoff single in the eighth and Scott Griggs settled down after hitting the first batter of the ninth as the Yard Goats won 3-2 and avoided a three-game sweep.

The Yard Goats open a four game weekend homestand on Thursday evening against the Akron RubberDucks at 7:05 PM at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and 100.9 FM and streamed on newsradio.1410.com and MiLB.com. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford for their next homestand on Thursday, July 25th and host the Akron RubberDucks at 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.