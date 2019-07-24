Bats Slash Way to Series Win over Akron

A first-inning two-run homer by Ben Ruta set the tone for the Thunder offense, which backed starter Brian Keller in a 6-3 win over the Akron RubberDucks in front of a Wednesday Camp Day crowd of 7,323 at ARM & HAMMER Park.

The resulting series victory marked the first home series win for the Thunder (16-18, 54-45) since a two-games-to-one series win over Reading June 24 through 26.

Ruta's two-run shot off Akron starter Sam Hentges (1-10) was the Thunder outfielder's sixth home run of the season. The RubberDucks (10-24, 44-59) immediately responded with a run in the top of the second on an Alexis Pantoja RBI-double, but the Thunder re-extended their lead in the fourth, getting a solo homer from Kellin Deglan and an RBI-single from Hoy Jun Park that chased Hentges from the game after just three and two-third innings.

Keller (2-1) turned in his third straight quality start, limiting the RubberDucks to three runs on just four hits over six innings. Trevor Lane pitched two scoreless innings in relief, bridging the gap to Brooks Kriske, who worked around a leadoff single and a walk to record the save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Eight of the nine players in the Thunder lineup reached base safely in the game, including Chris Gittens, who drew two walks to extend his on-base streak to a season-high 11 games.

Your Thunder open a series on the road against the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday with a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. RHP Nick Green will start for the Thunder against Erie LHP Tarik Skubal in Game 1, and the Thunder will send a yet-to-be-determined starter against Erie RHP Anthony Castro for Game 2. Pregame coverage begins at 4:50 p.m. on 920 AM The Jersey or online at TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

