Manchester, NH - 12-year-old Matthew Beaupre (bo-pray) of Laconia, New Hampshire enjoyed an unforgettable experience at Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, signing an honorary one-day contract to join the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate).

Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, "Fisher Cat for a Day" gives one lucky kid the chance to spend a full day with the team, complete with an introductory press conference with Fisher Cats manager Mike Mordecai.

Matthew took swings in the batting cage, threw out the ceremonial first pitch, and lined up with the team on the field during the national anthem. His name was included on the Fisher Cats lineup card, and he was invited to spend the game in New Hampshire's dugout.

Click here for a video link to Matthew's introductory press conference, hosted by Fisher Cats General Manager Jim Flavin.

Click here for a download link to photos of Matthew at the press conference, on the field and in the dugout.

Matthew was selected out of dozens of submissions for his charitable work in the Lakes Region community. He was a middle school finalist for the Spirit of Hope and Kindness awards for his kindness and community service efforts. This summer, he is working on projects with the money he was awarded, including donating food for the Got Lunch! program, and planning a cookout for the local police and fire departments to thank them for their service.

