Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (23-9, 2ND WEST, 2.0 GB 2nd Half) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (17-15, 3RD WEST, 8.0 GB 2nd Half)

RHP KYLE FUNKHOUSER (1-1, 2.53 ERA) VS. LHP DOMINGO ROBLES (2-3, 5.15 ERA

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24 * 12:00 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

PNG FIELD * GAME #99 * ROAD GAME #49 * DAY GAME #27

Today, the Erie SeaWolves look for a series win as they take on the Altoona Curve in the season series finale at PNG Field. Last night, the SeaWolves and Curve battled through a lengthy rain delay in game one of a doubleheader. Erie swept the twin bill, taking game one 4-3 in 10 innings and winning the nightcap 3-1. It marked the first time Erie has won consecutive games against Altoona since taking three straight over two series from April 9-29. Righty Kyle Funkhouser takes the mound for Erie making his third start and first against the Curve. Funkhouser earned a win in his last start against Akron on July 17. In the game, he allowed two runs on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts in 5.2 innings. Lefty Domingo Robles takes the mound for Altoona making his 11th start and third against Erie. He has allowed five runs, four earned, over 11 innings in a pair of no-decisions against Erie. Robles took a loss in his last start against Bowie on July 19 allowing eight runs, five earned, on eight hits in 4.2 innings.

Thu., July 25 vs. Trenton 5:05 p.m. G1: LHP Tarik Skubal (0-1, 0.56 ERA) vs. RHP Nick Green (1-3, 8.05 ERA)

G2: RHP Anthony Castro (3-2, 4.43 ERA) vs. RHP Janson Junk (AA Debut)

Fri., July 26 vs. Trenton 7:05 p.m. RHP Casey Mize (6-0, 2.05 ERA vs. RHP Nick Nelson (4-2, 3.11 ERA)

Sat., July 27 vs. Trenton 7:05 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (5-6, 3.82 ERA) vs. TBD

Sun., July 28 vs. Trenton 1:35 p.m RHP Matt Manning (7-4, 2.82 ERA) vs. RHP Brian Keller (1-1, 2.43 ERA)

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 23 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and is the No. 14 overall prospect

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts nine Top-30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No.1 pitching prospect in all of MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Kyle Funkhouser is slotted No. 10, Logan Shore is No. 15, Tarik Skubal ranks No. 17, Anthony Castro is No. 21, Zac Houston ranks No. 24, and Sandy Baez is No. 26

- Erie's doubleheader sweep last night was the first at PNG Field since July 8, 2014

- The last time the 'Wolves recorded two saves in one day was on June 21, 2015 in a doubleheader sweep of Akron

- Erie has slugged 20 home runs in their past 18 games (post All-Star break), eight have come on the road

- The SeaWolves stand at 24-23 on the road, but own the league's third-lowest road SLG (.337) & third-lowest OPS (.650)

- In 11 of their first 14 games since the All-Star break, Erie starters have gone 5.0+ IP and have struck out a league-best 77

- Today is the final of 22 meetings in 2019 between Erie and Altoona (11 at UPMC Park - April 4-10, June 3 - 5, July 11-14 ... 12 at PNG Field - April 29 - May 1, May 10 - 12, July 4 - 7, July 22- 24)

- The SeaWolves +64 run differential is first in the EL (+42 in second half) and the Curve's -1 is seventh (+3 in second half)

- Erie is second in the Eastern League with a .247 batting average while Altoona is fourth at .243

- The 'Wolves are now tied for third in home runs (77) and Altoona is second-to-last (62)

- Erie has struck out 792 times (fourth-fewest in the EL) while Altoona has gone down on strikes 866 times (fourth-most)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is third in team ERA (3.30) while the Curve staff ranks ninth (3.66)

- Erie relievers have a 3.38 ERA (10th in the EL) and Altoona has a 3.22 ERA (seventh)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .229 batting average which is second in the league

- Erie defense is tied for second in fielding percentage (.981) while Altoona leads the league (.984)

- Erie's overall record against Altoona since 2015 (including 2019) is 38-65 overall and 20-33 at PNG Field

