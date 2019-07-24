Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #100 Rumble Ponies (17-18) at Reading Fightin Phils (21-13) - 11:35AM

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(17-18, 52-47), T-2nd Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

READING FIGHTIN PHILS

(21-13, 60-41), 1st Eastern Division

(Philadelphia Phillies)

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 11:35 AM

FirstEnergy Stadium - Reading, PA

RHP Tony Dibrell (0-1, 6.00 ERA) vs. TBA

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TODAY: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Reading Fightin Phils wrap up their four-game series. This is the last meeting of the year between the two teams. The Ponies are 2-3 against the Fightins.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies and Fightin Phils split their doubleheader Tuesday night. The Ponies won game one 2-1. Sam Haggerty and Patrick Mazeika each drove in one run. RHP Zach Lee improved to 3-0 with the Ponies and allowed one run on five hits in 5.2 innings. Binghamton fell 8-6 in game two. Cornelius Randolph hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh. The Ponies scored early with three runs in the first. Binghamton starter Mickey Jannis allowed six runs on eight hits over four innings of work.

CARPIO, KRIZAN REGISTER THREE HITS: Luis Carpio and Jason Krizan each tallied three hits in game two Tuesday night. Carpio drove in his 14th run of the season with an RBI single in the first. He recorded a hit in the first game of the day as well. Carpio is hitting .500 against Reading this season, and Krizan has a .333 average against the Fightins.

THOMPSON BELTS FOURTH HOMER OF WEEK: David Thompson hit a three-run home run in the top of the fourth of game two Tuesday. He has now hit four homers over the last week and has six on the year. He has 20 RBI this season.

MAZEIKA RANKS THIRD IN RBI: Patrick Mazeika drove in his 53rd run of the season with an RBI single in the third inning of game one Tuesday night. Mazeika leads the team and sits third in the Eastern League in this category. Reading's Darick Hall leads the league with 59 RBI.

WALK-OFF WOES: The Rumble Ponies lost for the sixth time this season in walk-off fashion in game two Tuesday night on Cornelius Randolph's two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh. It is the Ponies' fifth walk-off loss since June 29. They lost four of five via the walk-off from June 29 through July 3.

SUCCESS IN DOUBLEHEADERS: The Rumble Ponies have won at least one game in nine of the 10 doubleheaders they played this season after Tuesday's split. The Ponies have swept four twin bills and have two more on the schedule.

KRIZAN NAMED PLAYER OF WEEK: Jason Krizan was named the EL Player of the Week for July 15-21. He hit .462 (12-26) with five doubles, two home runs, and six RBI. Krizan reached base in all six games he played in during the week.

COMING UP: After playing 13 of 15 games on the road, the Rumble Ponies return home for eight straight games. They begin a four-game set with Bowie Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium.

