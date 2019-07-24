Yard Goats to Host "GOAT Gauntlet" Fitness Event at Dunkin' Donuts Park

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced that it will host the first ever "GOAT Gauntlet" fitness challenge at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Saturday, November 9th. The "GOAT Gauntlet" is an obstacle course time trial race through Dunkin' Donuts Park, including access to areas of the park typically reserved for Yard Goats players only. Participants of all ability levels will have the opportunity to join a stadium wide circuit of fitness stations including running, stair climbing, box jumping, plyometric exercises and more.

The Yard Goats have partnered with local gym owner David Tripp to create the course layout and facilitate the logistics of this time trial. Reservations are available by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

GOAT Gauntlet heats are available for $75 per participant for Premium Heat times and $65 per participant for Regular Heat times. There is a $10 early bird savings for booking now until September 1st. All participants will receive a commemorative GOAT Gauntlet participation medal. The course route includes access to areas of the ballpark normally reserved for player or VIP access, including the dugout, team clubhouse, field access weather permitting, though this is a rain/shine/snow event.

Heat times start at 8:00 AM and run every 5 minutes. Premium Heat times at 8:00 AM to noon and Regular Heat times are noon to 3:00 PM.

The Hartford Yard Goats return home tomorrow night for their next homestand at Dunkin' Donuts Park, and host the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians affiliate) for a four game weekend series. Tickets for all home games are on sale by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

