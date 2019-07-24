SeaWolves Slug Three Homers in Series Finale Win

CURVE, Pa. - The Erie SeaWolves capitalized on three home runs to power their way past the Altoona Curve, 7-4, at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Wednesday.

The Curve (52-48, 17-16) fought their way within two runs in the sixth and to within three in the ninth but the SeaWolves' (55-44, 24-9) four-run eighth inning was the difference.

Isaac Paredes started things off in the eighth for Erie with a lead-off double off of Curve reliever Beau Sulser. After a Frank Schwindel walk, Daniel Pinero cleared the bases with a game-breaking, three-run homer over the left field wall. Kody Eaves continued the inning with a single and later scored on a base hit by Sergio Alcantara off new reliever Austin Coley. All four runs were charged to Sulser, matching a season-high for the right-hander.

The Curve rallied in the bottom of the ninth versus Erie reliever Zac Houston when two lead-off singles from Jared Oliva and Robbie Glendinning that set up a triple by Bligh Madris, scoring both runners. Madris then scored on a Bralin Jackson ground out to second. The comeback was cut short when Houston shut down the next two Curve batters to end the game.

Schwindel started the scoring for Erie with a lead-off solo home run in the second inning. Eaves extended the Erie lead to 3-0 on a home run in the sixth, scoring Pinero, who reached on a single.

Erie starter Kyle Funkhouser (Win, 2-1) limited the Curve to only three hits across seven frames. He allowed one run in the sixth inning when Mitchell Tolman was hit by a pitch and scored on a Chris Sharpe double. After Tolman's single to start the home half of the first, Funkhouser faced the minimum until he plunked Tolman with two outs in the sixth.

Domingo Robles (Loss, 2-4) allowed three runs on five hits, including two home runs, in his seven innings of work. His seven innings matched a season-high that he most recently accomplished in a seven-inning, complete-game shutout on June 8.

Derek Hill led the way for the SeaWolves with three hits in the contest. Pinero knocked in three runs on two hits, and Paredes scrapped two hits of his own. The Curve managed seven hits from seven players.

The Curve continue their eight-game homestand with the opener of a four-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Right-hander Pedro Vasquez (6-1, 2.72) gets the ball for the Curve against Flying Squirrels right-hander Brandon Lawson (3-5, 3.80).

