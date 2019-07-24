Five in the Ninth Lift Senators past New Hampshire
July 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Senators rallied for five runs in the ninth inning to defeat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 5-3 Wednesday night in New Hampshire. The Senators trailed 3-0 into the ninth before tallying the five runs on five hits including four straight hits to open the inning. The big swing was a two-run triple by Nick Banks giving the Sens a 4-3 lead. With the win they finished the three-game sweep of the Fisher Cats and also took all six games against the Cats in the season series.
On Capitol Hill
Jackson Tetreault started and pitched six solid innings allowing three runs on three hits and also striking out four.
Aaron Fletcher pitched a perfect inning, striking out the side in the seventh inning.
Bryan Bonnell earned the win, allowing a hit and striking out two in the eighth.
Aaron Barrett picked up his 21st save while pitching a scoreless ninth.
With the Gavel
Dante Bichette, Jr. had two hits and scored a run.
Tres Barrera had two hits, drove in a run in the ninth with an 0-2 pitch single and scored in the ninth.
Nick Banks had a two-run triple giving the Sens the lead in the ninth inning.
Harrisburg went 3-for-4 with runners in scoring position. They had four straight hits in the ninth.
Filibusters
- The Senators swept the season series with New Hampshire.
- The three-game home run streak came to end for the Senators.
- The win is their fourth straight overall and fourth straight on the road.
- In their last four games, the Sens have scored 9, 8, 8 & 5.
On Deck
The Senators play the Portland Sea Dogs in game one of a four-game series Thursday night at Hadlock Field in Portland at 7 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:50 p.m.
