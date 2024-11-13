Savannah's Comeback Comes up Short in Greenville

November 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







Greenville, S.C. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates (7-4-0-0) dropped their second game in a row, falling 4-3 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (4-3-1-0) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Wednesday morning.

Bryce Brodzinski's fourth goal of the season got Greenville on the board 11:58 into the first period. Brodzinski's tally was the only goal of the opening frame, despite Savannah outshooting Greenville 16-7.

Ben Freeman doubled his team's lead 2:07 into the second period, but Devon Paliani split Greenville's lead in half at 12:55 with his second goal of 2024-25. Liam Arnsby collected the only assist on Paliani's goal.

Riley Hughes tied the game 7:29 into the third period with his team-leading seventh goal of the year thanks to assists from Will Riedell and Paliani. Hughes leads all ECHL rookies in goals and is tied for the rookie lead in points (13).

Greenville struck back with two goals in 4:10, one from Tate Singleton at even strength and one from Carter Savoie on a 5-on-3 power play at 13:32. Reece Vitelli notched a power-play goal at 17:16, but Savannah ran out of time attempting to tie the game at the end of regulation.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 27 shots on Wednesday while Jacob Ingham made 42 saves in the victory for Greenville.

Savannah was 1-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. The Ghost Pirates head to Jacksonville on Saturday night to place the Icemen.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.