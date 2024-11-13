Mariners Stun Royals in Overtime Thriller

November 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a 3-2 overtime win over the Reading Royals on Wednesday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Trailing 2-1 into the final seconds of regulation, Brooklyn Kalmikov tied the game before Jimmy Lambert netted the game-winner 28 seconds into sudden death.

An evenly matched opening frame resulted in no score, largely thanks to the play of Maine netminder Ryan Bischel, shutting down three Reading breakaway attempts. Both Bischel and Reading's Keith Petruzzelli turned aside ten first period shots.

It remained a scoreless tie after 40 minutes, as each team got its first power play chance of the night in the second period. At 12:47, Maine's Jake Willets and Reading's Powell Connor dropped the gloves after a questionable hit by Connor on Carter Johnson.

Reading's Todd Skirving finally broke the scoreless tie by deflecting Tyler Gratton's long shot at 1:08 of the third period, but Maine answered instantly. Just 37 seconds later, Evan Vierling made a tour through the offensive zone and spotted Patrick Guay on the doorstep for his team-leading fourth goal of the season. Reading moved back in front by one on Gianfranco Cassaro's power play goal at 9:05, as he unleashed a heavy one-timer from the top of the right circle.

Trailing 2-1 with three minutes to go, the Mariners got a power play chance and peppered Petruzzelli, but the Royals killed the penalty successfully. With one final scoring chance, Jimmy Lambert's shot from the blue line deflected down to Brooklyn Kalmikov at the bottom of the right wing circle, who beat the glove of the Royals netminder for the equalizer with just 7.4 seconds to play. Lambert would then net the game-winner just 28 seconds into 3-on-3 overtime when he took a feed from Bischel and went coast-to-coast, beating Petruzzelli with a stick-side wrister.

Bischel earned his third win of the season, stopping 21 shots. Petruzzelli made 35 stops on 38 Maine shots. The Mariners have won their last three home games, all against the Royals.

The Mariners (4-5-0) travel north of the border to take on the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Friday at 7 PM, before returning home to finish off the weekend. Saturday is the annual "Military Appreciation Night" presented by Martin's Point Health Care at 6 PM.

