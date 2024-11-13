Knight Monsters Bolster Goaltending, Defense, with Assignments of Jordan Papirny and Daniil Chayka from Henderson

November 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that goaltender Jordan Papirny and defender Daniil Chayka have been assigned from Henderson.

Papirny, 28, has appeared in two games for Henderson this year and lost both, with a goals against average of 6.01 and a save percentage of .850. He was originally on the Knight Monsters opening day roster before being called up before the season started.

He has spent parts of the last two seasons in Henderson and with Knight Monsters head coach Alex Loh on the Savannah Ghost Pirates. At the ECHL level in his career, he is 18-15-8 with a 3.61 GAA and .893 sv%.

Chayka, 22, was picked in the second round (38th overall) by Vegas in the 2021 NHL draft, and has played in Henderson for the past two seasons. Over 126 games with the Silver Knights, he has scored three goals and tacked on 13 assists.

So far this season, he has played five games and tallied one assist. Both Chayka and Papirny have experience playing with current Tahoe forwards Jett Jones and Simon Pinard from their time with Henderson.

Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

