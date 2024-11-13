Mavericks on the Road for Another Kids Day Game

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks (6-3-0-1) are set to face off against the Wichita Thunder (6-4-0-0) in another Kids Day midweek game, as both teams look to climb into first place in the Mountain Division. This morning's showdown will be the third of several meetings this season, with the Mavericks taking the first two games.

Coming off a tough loss against the Iowa Heartlanders, the Mavericks will rely on strong performances from players like Jackson Berezowski, Casey Carreau, and Damien Giroux, who all scored in the 5-3 loss. Victor Ostman will get the start in goal for the Mavericks. He brings in a 4-2 record with a .898 save percentage. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Fans can catch all the action on FloHockey.

