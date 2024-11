ECHL Transactions - November 13

November 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 13, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Turner Ripplinger, F

Tahoe:

Dylan Myskiw, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Filip Engaras, F assigned by Utica

add Will MacKinnon, D assigned by Utica

add Josh Filmon, F assigned from Utica by New Jersey

delete James Marooney, D placed on reserve

delete Chase Brand, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Taylor Ford, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Dominiks Marcinkevics, F signed contract

delete Jeremy Hanzel, D recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville

Bloomington:

delete Bryce Montgomery, D recalled to Chicago Wolves by Hurricanes

delete Sahil Panwar, F recalled by Chicago Wolves

Florida:

delete Jeremie Biakabutuka, D recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Indy:

add Andrew Bellant, F activated from reserve

delete Jordan Martin, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Hakon Nilsen, D activated from reserve

add Dakota Raabe, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Will Zmolek, D recalled by Iowa Wild

delete Kyle Masters, D recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota

delete Ryan Sandelin, F recalled by Iowa Wild

Maine:

add Jake Willets, D activated from reserve

add Garrett Devine, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Turner Ripplinger, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Owen Pederson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Dalton Gally, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Patrick Bajkov, F acquired from Cincinnati 11/11

delete Braeden Tuck, F placed on reserve

delete Matt Araujo, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Reading:

add Jake Smith, F signed contract

delete Parker AuCoin, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Dean Loukus, F activated from reserve

delete Jeremy Davidson, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Daniil Chayka, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas

add Jordan Papirny, G assigned by Henderson

add Chris Dodero, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve

delete Samuel Mayer, D placed on injured reserve

delete Adam Pitters, F placed on injured reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Nicolas Guay, F signed contract

Worcester:

add Anthony Callin, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Lincoln Hatten, F placed on reserve

