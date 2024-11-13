Bliss Earns 50th Professional Goal in Loss to Indy

November 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Indy Fuel at the Huntington Center on School Education Day with a final score of 4-1.

How it Happened:

The starting lineup had Carson Bantle, Sam Craggs, and Brandon Kruse leading the attack. Protecting the blue line was Chaz Reddekopp and Brendon Michaelian. In between the pipes was Carter Gylander.

In the first period, the Walleye got on the board first on the power play when Trenton Bliss lit the lamp for his 50th professional goal. Tyler Spezia and Mitchell Lewandowski had the assists on the goal. With this assist, Lewandowski tallied his 50th professional assist.

Indy responded at the 17:12 mark on a 5-on-3 man-advantage to leave the game tied 1-1 heading into the second period.

The second period was quiet and scoreless and the game remained 1-1 going into the 3rd and final period.

At the 5:10 mark of the third, the Fuel took the lead with a goal by Kevin Lombardi, making it 2-1 Indy. They extended their lead at 9:00 with another goal on the power play.

The fuel potted an empty-net goal at 17:26 and Toledo failed to get on the board. The Fuel took this matchup with a final score of 4-1.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. IND - K. Lombardi (2G)

2. IND - N. Burke (2A)

3. IND - K. Maksimovich (1G)

What's Next:

The Walleye will travel to Norfolk, Virginia to take on the Norfolk Admirals for a 2-game series at Norfolk Scope Arena. The first game will be Friday, November 15 with puck drop being at 7:05 p.m.

